Davon Godchaux discusses his "frustrating" contract dispute with Patriots

FOXBORO -- For the second time of training camp, a member of the Patriots defense has aired out their grievances over their current contract situation. On Friday, it was defensive end Davon Godchaux, who is in the final year of his deal with no guaranteed money for the upcoming season.

The 29-year-old Godchaux followed in Matthew Judon's footsteps, after Judon sounded off about his contract on Wednesday. Like Judon, Godchaux said that he has a lot of football ahead of him and he would love to spend the rest of his career in New England.

But both Judon and Godchaux know that this is a business. Contract talks have been ongoing between the Patriots and Godchaux's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, but camp is underway and the two sides have not yet found common ground.

"It's frustrating playing out here with no guaranteed money, but I'm going to put it in Drew's hands. He's going to do his best for me," Godchaux said Friday after participating in the practice.

Godchaux was one of the highest-paid nose tackles when he signed a two-year, $20.8 million extension in 2022, but none of the $7.15 million that he's set to earn this season is guaranteed. That is at the main sticking point in his dispute with the Patriots.

"I consider myself one of the dominant run defenders in the league. It's a passing league and a lot of the guys get paid the big money to rush the passer, which I respect," he said. "But at the end of the day you have to stop the run to get to the pass rush and I think that's what a lot of people overlook.

"I feel like I'm still in my prime and I want to be rewarded like that," Godchaux added. "I just want some respect. ... At the end of the day, I just want to feel some love too."

The Patriots re-signed a number of their own players over the offseason, and that continued Friday when the team reportedly signed safety Jabrill Peppers to a three-year extension. Godchaux would love to get his, but he isn't going to hold that against any of his teammates.

"I want to get paid, too, but I'm excited for those guys," he said. "I'm never going to show up my teammates, those are my brothers. We go to war together each and every day, on the field and off the field."

Godchaux has played in every game for the Patriots since signing that extension. He knows that he doesn't rack up big stats -- with 183 tackles, nine QB hits, and 2.5 sacks over his three seasons in New England -- but his durability and availability is just as valuable in his eyes.

"I take up all the blocks and everyone else gets the stats," he jokes. "But it starts at the foundation."

Godchaux is definitely part of that foundation along the defensive line, and he would like to continue to fill that role in New England. He's somewhat confident a deal will be reached, but also knows there's a chance this won't end the way he hopes it does.

"This is a business. Whatever is best for me," he said. "I'd love to be here and retire here. My family loves it here. We'll see. It's football heaven here; the greatest of all time played here. But we'll see.

"I just really want some respect and I have no doubt the Patriots and Drew will get it done," he added.