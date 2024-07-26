Jabrill Peppers, Patriots reportedly finalizing 3-year contract extension

FOXBORO -- The new regime in New England has made it a point to re-sign its own players, which continued Friday morning with the Patriots and safety Jabrill Peppers reportedly finalizing a three-year contract extension. That approach represents a bit of a change from when Bill Belichick was running the ship in the personnel department.

Another change from the Belichick era: Head coach Jerod Mayo went out and confirmed the Peppers deal with reporters on Friday morning.

"I can confirm it. I'm the head coach, I can confirm it," Mayo shouted with a big smile. "I'll confirm it and I'm very happy for Peppers, his family, and our organization. He really embodies everything we want on the field. He's selfless and out there flying around all the time. It's good to get that deal done."

The Patriots themselves have not yet announced the deal, but Peppers and the team are putting the finishing touches on a three-year extension that could be worth up to $30 million, according to ESPN's Field Yates. The base value of the deal is $24 million,

Since signing with the Patriots in 2022, Peppers has been an important and versatile member of the New England defense. He's a tank of a safety and racked up 78 combined tackles to go with two interceptions, eight passes defended, a forced fumble, and fumble recovery last season, when he was one of the team's best players on the defense.

The 28-year-old also brings an intensity to the field that is matched by very few players in the league. It scared Mayo a little bit at first, but he's grown to love everything that Peppers brings to the team.

"I love his passion. I'll admit when he first got here it was a little bit much for me, but I do appreciate it," Mayo said Friday. "He brings that passion and energy every day. He is one of our best communicators on defense."