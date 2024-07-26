Red Sox acquire James Paxton from Dodgers

BOSTON -- In need of help in the rotation, the Red Sox are bringing left-handed starter James Paxton back to Boston.

The Red Sox and the Dodgers have worked out a trade for Paxton, who was designated for assignment by Los Angeles earlier this week. The team announced the deal Friday afternoon, with minor league infielder Moises Bolivar heading to the Dodgers in the swap.

With Los Angeles already paying the bulk of Paxton's salary and bonuses for the 2024 season, Boston is only on the hook for $2.5 million for the 35-year-old southpaw. That's not a bad price for an established veteran, not to mention a guy who knows what it's like pitching in Boston.

Before signing with the Dodgers over the winter, Paxton spent the previous two seasons with the Red Sox. He sat out the 2022 campaign as he recovered from Tommy John surgery, and went 7-5 with a 4.50 ERA over 19 starts in 2023.

While Paxton got off to a solid start last season, he did struggle after the All-Star break and posted a 6.98 ERA over his final nine starts. He made every one of his starts for the Dodgers this season, but struggled with consistency on the mound.

Paxton was 8-2 for the Dodgers with a 4.43 ERA and 1.455 WHIP. He led the National League with 44 walks over his 89.1 innings pitched in Dodger blue, compared to just 64 strikeouts.

He'll now likely slot in as the fifth starter in a Boston rotation made up of Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Brayan Bello, and Nick Pivetta, He'll be the only left in Boston's rotation, and the Red Sox will be hoping that Paxton can eat some innings to help preserve the team's other starters down the stretch.

It's a small move by Craig Breslow, but it should help the team keep top starters like Houck and Crawford fresh for September and potentially October. Boston's chief baseball officer should have a few more moves before Tuesday's trade deadline, as the Red Sox could use some help in the bullpen and in the lineup with a right-handed bat.