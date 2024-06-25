"Best pizza places" list by New York Times includes Massachusetts, Vermont restaurants

GLOUCESTER - A North Shore spot described as a "Neapolitan pizzeria crossed with a New England oyster bar" has landed on a New York Times list of the "Best Pizza Places in the United States."

Short & Main in Gloucester was one of 22 restaurants across the country recognized by the newspaper for serving up some high quality slices.

"The restaurant is so close to the waterfront, you're likely to find sea gulls resting on cars parked out front," critic Brett Anderson writes. "After you slurp down some briny, impeccably fresh Island Creeks, before tearing into one of the restaurant's flame-kissed pies, you'll wish this particular version of surf and turf were more widely available."

The Margherita Pizza at the Short & Main restaurant in Gloucester. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Short & Main opened in 2013 and the owners say they make it a point to use ingredients from local farms and producers. Prices range from $15 for a red pie to $22 for specialty pizzas.

Vermont's The Tillerman makes NYT pizza list

The other New England entry on the list is The Tillerman in Bristol, Vermont. The Tillerman is also an inn on a property that dates back to the 1700s.

"Rustic comforts — raging fires in the winter, live music night by the barn in summer — remain central to the appeal here," Anderson writes, but adds there's a "fresher culinary aesthetic" with chefs "tending to crisp-edged pizzas that change with the seasons."

A recent Tillerman's menu lists three pizzas - a margherita, kale & mushroom and soppressata for between $26 and $28. Diners can also add toppings like aged parmesan, smoked pepperoni and calabrian chili.

"Our two pizzas were outstanding to the point of spoiling all other pizzas," one Yelp review from a tourist said.

Click here to see the full New York Times pizza list.