Patriots training camp: Ja'Lynn Polk looking to live up to his own high expectations

FOXBORO -- Ja'Lynn Polk is a rookie that Patriots fans will grow to love. Drafted in the second round out of Washington, the rookie receiver has good hands, toughness, and passion.

At the early days of training camp in Foxboro, he's been getting reps with New England's starters -- and making the most of them.

"Whatever they need me to do, that's what I'm going to go do. If I have to run with the threes or the fours, or do something on special teams, I'm with it."

Polk caught Jacoby Brissett's first pass of camp on Wednesday, and then had a big catch on a toss by Drake Maye on Thursday with top corner Christian Gonzalez draped all over him.

Polk caught 69 passes for over 1,100 yards last season at Washington, and he'll likely see his share of targets right out of the gate with New England. Being a second-round pick -- one the Patriots traded up to make -- brings high expectations, and Polk knows it.

"They brought me here for a reason. I'm coming in here every single day and living up to my expectations," he said. "I'm not here to prove nobody wrong. I'm just here to prove everybody that believes in me right."

Polk is doing what he can to impress everyone in Foxboro. That includes owner Robert Kraft, as the two met on the field following Thursday's practice.

"Every time I get to see him, I just let him know my appreciation for giving me an opportunity to come here and play ball," Polk said of his interaction with Kraft on Thursday.

"I just let him know, I feel like my expectations for myself are very high," Polk added. "This organization, I want to let everybody know that each and every day, every time I step out, you're going to get the best of me. I'm going to leave it all out there at the end of the day."

Meanwhile, Polk's favorite word describes him well: "Compete."

"I think the biggest thing is going out and competing every single rep, every single day and putting in your preparation," he said.

He's building his relationships with all the quarterbacks, from Brissett to fellow rookie Maye. He's been spending time with them both on and off the field.

"They created a player lounge for us, so when we have our free time between player meetings, we have a pool table in the lounge. That's what's building this team and building this chemistry -- building this confidence in all of us on both sides of the ball."