Workers at Massachusetts long-term care facilities finally paid after I-Team asks questions: "I am so relieved"

NEWTON - Less than one business day after the I-Team went looking for answers at Blupoint Heathcare's Newton offices, employees at three of the company's long-term care facilities say their paychecks cleared at the bank. They got paid the money they were owed.

"I am so relieved," one worker who got paid $3,000 in backpay told the I-Team. "I feel like I have a weight lifted off my chest now."

"We would have gone four weeks without a paycheck"

Last Friday, workers at Blackstone Valley Heath and Rehabilitation took to the streets holding signs that said they had not been paid in more than a month.

"As of tomorrow we would have gone four weeks without a paycheck," the worker who spoke to the I-Team said. "I had to transfer money from my savings."

Even though they were not getting paid, the workers the I-Team spoke to said they were still going to work, knowing the residents who they call family, needed help .

"I don't want to let them down, it's not their fault," nurse Andrea McCredy said.

Company cited bank mix-up

The employees said the company sent them text messages claiming it was a bank mix-up and promised to pay. But it wasn't until the I-Team got involved that the workers actually got their money,

"It put a fire underneath them," the worker said. "I hope it stays this way. Thank you very much."

The I-Team reached out to Blupoint to ask them about the payments, but did not immediately hear back.