Big Y, Stop & Shop locations in Massachusetts stop deli meat orders due to listeria outbreak

SPRINGFIELD - Big Y supermarket locations, including in Massachusetts are temporarily closing their delis in the wake of a listeria outbreak linked to deli meat products. Stop & Shop has also said their delis may not be able to fulfill deli meat orders.

Big Y cleaning and sanitizing delis

Big Y said they'll be closing their delis to destroy any impacted products and to deep clean and sanitize everything. "We are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution for our customers' safety. To make sure we are breaking the supply chain, we will also be disposing of all product that may have come in contact with the affected products. We will continue to be vigilant and take precautions to prevent future incidents," said John Fraro, senior director of fresh foods at Big Y, in a statement.

On their website, Stop & Shop wrote, "Due to a product recall of Boar's Head sliced deli meats, orders of deli meats may not be fulfilled at this time."

What products are being recalled?

Boar's Head is recalling ready-to-eat liverwurst produced between June 11 and July 17. That includes 3.5-pound loaves in plastic casing and "Board's Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst" with sell by dates between July 25 and Aug. 30.

According to the USDA, Boar's Head products also impacted include:

Virginia Ham Old-Fashioned Ham

Italian Cappy Style Ham

Extra Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham

Bologna

Beef Salami

Steakhouse Roasted Bacon Heat & Eat

Garlic Bologna

Beef Bologna

According to the CDC, the listeria outbreak has sickened 34 people in 12 states, including two people in Massachusetts. Two people nationwide have also died.

Listeria can cause fever, muscle aches and tiredness. It's especially dangerous in pregnant women, people over 65 or those with a weakened immune system.