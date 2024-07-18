Powerball player finds out she won by scanning ticket at store, "laughed out loud"

FALL RIVER - A Massachusetts woman got a big surprise when she was checking her lottery tickets.

The State Lottery says Ida Reis "had no idea" she was in possession of a $1 million Powerball winner until she scanned the ticket at a Fall River store.

"What did she do? Laughed Out Loud," the Lottery posted to social media.

Had no idea her Powerball ticket was a $1 MILLION winner until she scanned it at the store. What did she do? Laughed Out Loud 😆 Congrats!#MassLottery#Powerball pic.twitter.com/HC1bePKZhQ — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) July 17, 2024

Winner matched first 5 numbers on Powerball ticket

She bought the ticket at Amaral's Central Market on Globe Street. The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The ticket was bought for the July 10 drawing that featured a $41 million jackpot. The winning numbers were 7-11-12-27-46 with a Powerball of 26.

Reis matched the first five numbers on her Quic Pic ticket. She said she plans to use her winnings to help out her family.

The Powerball jackpot is up to $91 million for Saturday's drawing, with an estimated cash prize of $43.7 million.

First "Lifetime Millions" grand prize claimed

The Lottery also recently announced news of another big win - the first winner of a $1 million a year for life grand prize in the "Lifetime Millions" $50 scratch ticket game. The winning ticket was sold at Northside Market & Liquors in Bedford.

A lawyer claimed the prize for the winner as part of a trust. They'll receive $15.4 million before taxes. The winner plans to buy a new car, travel and help family, according to the Lottery.

There are still two other grand prizes left in the game.