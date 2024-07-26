Blue Star Families receive free bikes from Patriots at training camp

FOXBORO - Blue Star Families can have a stressful life with loved ones actively serving in the military, and possibly overseas. On Friday, Patriots players made a group of Blue Star Families feel right at home with a front row seat to training camp, and a special two-wheeled gift delivered by the team.

"We now have three girls, and have traveled a lot of places," said Sherelle Albahari, who admits being a Patriots fan in other states isn't easy. "And all of the military friends we meet didn't all appreciate that, but we made it work."

Here in Massachusetts, there is no Army base for Sherelle's husband, Sam Albahari. There is no community that truly understands what they are going through.

"The Blue Star Families really provides that for us here," said Albahari.

"Good to be back home"

The Albahari's and other Blue Star Families had a special seat at Patriots training camp with other military families. Lt. Col. Roy Minton flew in from military duty a day before heading to Foxborough.

"Good to be back home with my family, and enjoying everything America has to offer," said Lt. Col. Minton.

"Big trip to come back to the day you get home," said Patriots long snapper and Naval officer Joe Cardona while talking with Lt. Col. Minton.

Prior to his latest deployment, Lt. Col. Minton was on the USS Mount Whitney working contingency plans for evacuating civilians out of the Middle East. Needless to say, football was rarely top of mind.

New England Patriots players gave away bikes to children of military families at training camp. CBS Boston

"We had very limited opportunities to really get any media whatsoever," he said. "I have watched a little football. I am more of a runner than a football player to be honest."

Being away is what makes a day alongside his son Grayson, quite a cherished moment.

"I feel great having him home," said Grayson. "I mostly go out on walks with him, and play around with him."

Patriots bike giveaway

Grayson knew he'd be spending the day with his dad. What he didn't know is, he and all of the children at practice aren't just getting a front row seat to practice -- they are getting new bikes courtesy of the team. The players rode the bikes over to the children, signed autographs and had conversations with the families.

"Grayson, you look like you know what you're doing already man," said Patriots cornerback Azizi Hearn. "I didn't even have to coach you up!"