Yankee Candle to lay off 100 workers in Massachusetts

DEERFIELD - Yankee Candle, the scented candle company based in South Deerfield, Massachusetts, is set to lay off about 100 employees at a distribution facility.

A WARN notice filed with the state says the layoffs will take effect on Sept. 9.

A spokesperson for parent company Newell Brands said distribution operations at the 27 Yankee Candle Way facility are being relocated.

"The distribution facility will remain open, but as part of our consolidation efforts, we are reducing the number of employees working there," the spokesperson said.

The employees who are being let go will get "transition benefits," the company said.

Fragrance business declining

Back in January 2023, Yankee Candle closed its corporate office in South Deerfield and laid off 13% of office employees. Former CEO Ravi Saligram said at the time, "We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company."

Newell bought Yankee Candle in 2015 in a $13.2 billion deal that also included brands like Paper Mate, Sharpie, Elmer's and Rubbermaid. In the first quarter of 2024, Newell reported "declines in the Kitchen and Home Fragrance businesses."

"No changes" to other Yankee Candle operations in Massachusetts

Yankee Candle was founded in 1969 by candlemaker Michael Kittredge, and the Yankee Candle Village store in South Deerfield is a popular tourist attraction.

"Importantly, there are no changes to our other Yankee Candle operations in Western Massachusetts," a Newell spokesperson said. "Yankee was founded in the area, and we are committed to maintaining a strong local presence with our flagship Yankee Candle Village store and various research, manufacturing, distribution and office facilities."