Vietnam veteran gets special headstone installed on grave plot thanks to WBZ's Call for Action

MARION - The I-Team's Call for Action helped a Massachusetts Navy veteran who waited more than two years to get a cemetery headstone installed on his grave plot.

Belmiro Barros spent 27 years in the military, served in Vietnam and was a gunner's mate on NavydDestroyers. Barros said he and his fellow servicemen did it all, put in harm's way during torpedo strikes, they even chased submarines. "I was on the U.S.S. Robinson DD 552 and then the U.S.S. Abbott 629. I love my military stuff," said Barros.

Nearly $4,000 headstone

Proud of his time in the Navy, Barros, now 84, wanted to design a headstone for his grave plot and have a navy ship etched on it. In June of 2022, Barros and his wife Juanita went to Barnicoat Monument in Middleboro to create the design. Barros said they sketched it out and he gave the company $1,000 deposit on a total cost of nearly $4,000.

The Barroses said for more than a year after they paid the deposit, they waited for the work to be done. The couple said they called several times but got no answer. Fifteen months later, still nothing from the monument company. The Barroses said they decided to go back to Barnicoat in person so see what was going on. This time, they met with the owner and finalized the plans – and paid another $1,000. The couple said they were told the stone would be done.

Again, the Barroses said months went by and still no news about their monument. "So we tried again. No one ever gets back to you," said Barros.

"You jumped on it and made contact with them"

Finally, frustrated that they were still waiting, the Barroses reached out to the I-Team's Call for Action. "Channel 4, Cheryl Fiandaca, she does a good job. I watch it all the time," said Barros. "Five minutes later, you were on the phone. You jumped on it and you made contact with them," said Barros.

Within days after WBZ-TV contacted Barnicoat, the stone was finished and put on the Barros' grave plot at Old Landing Cemetery in Marion. Barros said it is a weight off his shoulders. "I thank you very much, you know, because if it wasn't for you and the I-Team, we would still be waiting."

Barnicoat told us the delay was due to miscommunication about the lettering and the cemetery preparing the grave for the monument installation.