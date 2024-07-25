Watch CBS News
TikTok routine "the morning shed" claims to improve skin - but how safe is it?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - There's a new TikTok routine called "the morning shed" that influencers claim will improve the quality of your sleep and skin. But how safe is it?

The catch phrase seems to be "the uglier you go to bed, the prettier you wake up." People are advised to layer on various skincare products at night such as face masks, moisturizing patches, eye masks, and serums, sleep in them, and then "shed" everything the next morning to look dewy and fresh.

But according to Healthline, some dermatologists worry that this ritual is not only time-consuming but could be harmful to the skin. They said many of these products are not meant to be left on the skin long-term and are either no longer working after 10 to 15 minutes or if left on too long can cause irritation, dryness, discoloration, and breakouts.

That said, applying a simple non-pore-clogging moisturizer to the face before bed can hydrate the skin and reduce the appearance of fine wrinkles. And wearing a silk head wrap at night can protect your hair against breakage and the "frizzies."

