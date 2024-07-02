Bob's Stores is closing all locations - see the full list of store closures

Consumers turn to store brands amid inflation Consumers turning to store brands amid inflation 03:58

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. - Bob's Stores, a discount clothing and shoe retailer with several locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts, is going out of business and closing all of its stores.

The owner of Bob's Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing a "liquidity crisis"

"We regret that our financial position necessitated the liquidation of Bob's Stores," Bob's Stores president Dave Barton said in a statement. "Bob's has been a stalwart of our local communities for nearly 70 years, and we know our customers remember us as having been there for major moments in their lives."

List of Bob's Stores closing

Bob's Stores can be found in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Rhode Island. Below is a full list of the locations that are closing.

Connecticut

Ansonia: 409 Main St

Hamden: 2300 Dixwell Ave

Manchester: 179 Pavilions Dr

Middletown: 416 East Main St

Milford: 195 Cherry St

Newington: 172 Kitts Lane

Simsbury: 504 Bushy Hill Rd

Southington: 835 Queen St

Waterbury: 910 Wolcott St

Waterford: 167 Parkway N

Massachusetts

Attleboro: 287 Washington St

Fitchburg: 146 Whalon St

Holyoke: 50 Holyoke St

Middleton: 230 Main St

Randolph: 59 Mazzeo Dr

Westboro: 168 Milk St

New York

Centereach: 191 Centereach Mall

West Islip: 135-187 Sunrise Hwy

New Hampshire

Salem: 92 Cluff Crossing

New Jersey

Freehold: 3710 US-9

Rhode Island

Cranston: 1400 Oaklawn Ave

Bob's Stores going-out-of-business sales

Liquidation sales at Bob's Stores are already underway, with discounts of between 30% and 70% off regular retail prices. Store fixtures, furniture and equipment will also be for sale. The company will accept gift cards and exchanges up until July 14.

Founder Bob Lapidus opened the first "Bob's Surplus" store in Middletown, Connecticut back in 1954. The brand was acquired by Marshalls and TJ Maxx owner TJX in 2003 before being sold to private equity firms in 2008.

Retail store closures have been surging across the country in 2024 as the industry deals with bankruptcies and the impact of inflation on shoppers.