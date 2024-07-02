Bob's Stores is closing all locations - see the full list of store closures
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. - Bob's Stores, a discount clothing and shoe retailer with several locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts, is going out of business and closing all of its stores.
The owner of Bob's Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing a "liquidity crisis"
"We regret that our financial position necessitated the liquidation of Bob's Stores," Bob's Stores president Dave Barton said in a statement. "Bob's has been a stalwart of our local communities for nearly 70 years, and we know our customers remember us as having been there for major moments in their lives."
List of Bob's Stores closing
Bob's Stores can be found in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Rhode Island. Below is a full list of the locations that are closing.
Connecticut
- Ansonia: 409 Main St
- Hamden: 2300 Dixwell Ave
- Manchester: 179 Pavilions Dr
- Middletown: 416 East Main St
- Milford: 195 Cherry St
- Newington: 172 Kitts Lane
- Simsbury: 504 Bushy Hill Rd
- Southington: 835 Queen St
- Waterbury: 910 Wolcott St
- Waterford: 167 Parkway N
Massachusetts
- Attleboro: 287 Washington St
- Fitchburg: 146 Whalon St
- Holyoke: 50 Holyoke St
- Middleton: 230 Main St
- Randolph: 59 Mazzeo Dr
- Westboro: 168 Milk St
New York
- Centereach: 191 Centereach Mall
- West Islip: 135-187 Sunrise Hwy
New Hampshire
- Salem: 92 Cluff Crossing
New Jersey
- Freehold: 3710 US-9
Rhode Island
- Cranston: 1400 Oaklawn Ave
Bob's Stores going-out-of-business sales
Liquidation sales at Bob's Stores are already underway, with discounts of between 30% and 70% off regular retail prices. Store fixtures, furniture and equipment will also be for sale. The company will accept gift cards and exchanges up until July 14.
Founder Bob Lapidus opened the first "Bob's Surplus" store in Middletown, Connecticut back in 1954. The brand was acquired by Marshalls and TJ Maxx owner TJX in 2003 before being sold to private equity firms in 2008.
Retail store closures have been surging across the country in 2024 as the industry deals with bankruptcies and the impact of inflation on shoppers.