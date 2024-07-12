Stop & Shop closing several stores in Massachusetts and 4 other states. Here's the list.
QUINCY - Stop & Shop said it will close 32 "underperforming" stores in Massachusetts and four other states. The stores are expected to close by November 2.
Stop and Shop closing stores
Eight of the 32 stores are in Massachusetts. Here is the full list released Friday:
MASSACHUSETTS
- 932 North Montello St., Brockton
- 36 New State Highway, Raynham
- 341 Plymouth St., Halifax
- 539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury
- 165 Needham St., Newton (bfresh Market)
- 415 Cooley St., Springfield (1600 Boston Rd. and 1277 Liberty St., Springfield will remain open)
- 545 Lincoln St. Worcester (940 West Boylston St. and 949 Grafton St., Worcester will remain open)
- 24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke (125 Church St., Pembroke will remain open)
RHODE ISLAND
- 11 Commerce Way, Johnston
- 176 Pittman St., Providence (Eastside Marketplace)
CONNECTICUT
- 100 Division St., Ansonia
- 211 High St., Torrington (931 Torringford St., Torrington will remain open)
- 1937 West Main St., Stamford (2200 Bedford St., Stamford will remain open)
- 855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford (1360 East Town Road, Milford will remain open)
- 72 Newtown Road, Danbury (44 Lake Avenue Ext., Danbury will remain open)
NEW YORK
- 2965 Cropsey Ave., Brooklyn
- 130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale
- 7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw
- 294 Middle Country Road, Coram
- 240 East Sanford Blvd., Mt. Vernon
- 132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead
- 2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow
NEW JERSEY
- 1083 Inman Ave., Edison
- 1049 US Highway 1 South, Edison
- 4861 US Highway 9, Howell
- 1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg
- 581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway
- 625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt
- 1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township
- 130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood
- 505 Richmond Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
- 2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson
Stop & Shop statement
The supermarket chain said the 32 stores were "underperforming," and the company plans to close them on or before November 2.
"As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand," Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said in a statement.
Reid said that since 2018, Stop & Shop has remodeled 190 stores, which then performed better than stores that hadn't been remodeled. He announced that the remaining stores will be remodeled. Reid said Stop & Shop will now "be focused on delivering lower everyday prices, as well as even more savings for our customers through strong promotions."
Stop & Shop said workers in the stores that are closing will be offered other jobs in the company.