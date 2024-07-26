9-year-old robbed at gunpoint in Dorchester park, 2 teens arrested

BOSTON - Two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly robbing a 9-year-old at gunpoint in a Dorchester park on Thursday evening.

Police say the boy and another person were waiting for a cookout to start at Children's Park when two 15-year-olds approached them with a replica gun. The teens demanded the victim's shoes, money and cellphone and then took off.

A 9-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint in Children's Park in Dorchester. CBS Boston

The suspects were quickly tracked down by police and arrested. The two suspects were arraigned Friday afternoon in West Roxbury Juvenile Court on charges of armed robbery and threat to commit a crime. Their names have not been released.

"Being robbed at gunpoint is a terrifying experience for anyone. But the age of the victim here, and the ages of the charged juveniles, adds an extra layer of shock and heartbreak. I commend this young boy and the adults present for providing the information that led to the arrest," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Both suspects were held without bail pending dangerous hearings on July 30.