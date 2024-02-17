When is Presidents' Day 2024? All the best sales you can shop today
Presidents' Day 2024 weekend is well underway, and so are all the major retailers' Presidents' Day sales. We found a massive number of discounts on big-ticket items for your home, including savings of more than 50% on refrigerators, deals on washers and dryers and more appliances this Presidents' Day. We also found just-as-big sales on furniture, mattresses and more.
But that's only the beginning. This Presidents' Day, you can save on kitchen goods and appliances, such as air fryers and cookware from top brands. There are some great deals on TVs and robot vacuums. We even found a Presidents' Day deal on Sam's Club memberships -- the warehouse store just cut its price to its lowest of 2024.
With so many sales happening this Presidents' Day weekend, its easy to get overwhelmed if you're searching for the best prices and deepest discounts. That's why we've put together this helpful guide to break down how long Presidents' Day sales run, plus which retailers have the best sales now.
When is Presidents' Day 2024?
This year, Presidents' Day falls on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.
What are the best Presidents' Day 2024 sales?
Plenty of retailers are offering huge deals and discounts this Presidents' Day weekend. Here are the best deals you can shop today.
- Amazon: Amazon's Presidents' Day sale is on now. You can save big on all sorts of appliances and tech for your home, including Shark robot vacuums, Ring video doorbells, and Fire tablets for kids. There's a huge February baby sale at Amazon, too.
- Ashley Furniture: Ashley Furniture's Presidents' Day sale also is going on now. Find deals on couches, dining tables and chairs, coffee tables and end tables, beds and more.
- Avocado Mattresses: The famous organic mattress brand is discounting its mattresses by 20% for Presidents' Day. You can also save on bedding, pillows and more (10% off).
- Best Buy: The big box retailer is offering up to 40% off appliances at the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale. You'll also find discounts on top tech, including the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
- Bowflex: You can save up to $700 on top-rated exercise equipment for your home gym at the Bowflex Presidents' Day sale. You'll find discounts on treadmills, ellipticals, exercise bikes, benches and more. We also found a deal on the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells, a CBS Essentials' bestseller: You can get a pair for $429, and add on a dumbbell stand for $50 more.
- We also found a CBS Essentials' bestseller.
- Dyson: If you've been eyeing a Dyson, Presidents' Day weekend is your time to buy. If you buy direct from the brand, you can save up to $155 on cordless vacuums, up to $150 on air purifiers and more.
- Herman Miller: The high-end modern furniture brand is cutting the prices on office furniture this weekend. You can save 20% on office chairs, gaming chairs, standing desks and more at the Herman Miller Presidents' Day sale.
- J.Crew: This Presidents' Day weekend J.Crew is running its Pre-spring Event sale where you can save up to 40% off just about everything, plus even deeper discounts on select styles. Shop sweaters, blouses, pants, button-down shirts, jeans, polos, jackets and more.
- LG: LG is running a Presidents' Day sale where you can save up to 30% on appliances. Bundle up to four appliances together and save even more. You'll also find 30% discounts on OLED TVs and 20% off computer monitors.
- Macy's: The Macy's Big Home Sale is happening now, with up to 65% off bedding, small kitchen appliances, furniture and more.
- Nike: Right now at Nike's Presidents' Day sale, you can save an extra 20% on select shoe styles with code GET20. If you've signed up for a Nike Membership, you can use code MEMBER25 and save an extra 25%. Members also get free shipping on orders over $50.
- Nordstrom: Take up to 50% off cold weather gear at the Nordstrom Winter Sale, happening now. You'll save across multiple departments, including home, beauty, women, men and activewear. You can find discounts on top brands like Nike, Ugg, Skims, Tory Burch, Birkenstock. and Mac.
- Samsung: The huge Samsung Presidents' Day appliance sale is on, with big savings on refrigerators, electric ranges and washers and dryers. You can also save on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 and more crave-worthy Samsung tech.
- Sam's Club: Sam's Club members will find $300 savings on a 65-inch Samsung QLED TV, $100 savings on a Dyson V8 stick vacuum and $30 savings on a Ninja DualBrew coffee maker. You'll also find savings on household essentials such as Tide detergent. If you're not a Sam's Club member, you can join this weekend for 60% off.
- Saatva: Saatva has some solid promos on mattresses ahead of Presidents' Day, with discounts of up to $500. You can save an extra $100 on a bed frame or adjustable base when you buy a mattress.
- Shark: Shark is offering discounts of up to $200 off on vacuums, robot vacuums, air purifiers and beauty products, including the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System.
- Sling TV: New Sling TV subscribers will enjoy 50% off of the brand's Orange plan, Blue plan and Orange + Blue plan combo. These services offer access to anywhere between 32 to 46 channels, ranging from ESPN to Bravo to your local ABC and NBC affiliates (depending on the plan). There's also a deal this weekend on Sling TV bundled with NBA League Pass.
- Wayfair: The Wayfair Presidents' Day clearance sale is currently offering huge discounts of up to 70%. You'll find savings on rugs, chairs and sofas, bathroom vanities, mattresses, appliances and more for your home.
- Walmart: Deals abound across multiple product categories at Walmart this Presidents' Day. We found savings on Dyson stick vacuums, treadmills, TVs and more. You'll also find big discounts on the Microsoft Xbox gaming consoles.
- West Elm: At the West Elm Presidents' Day sale, you can save up to 60% off rugs, up to 50% off modern furniture for your living room and up to 40% off bedroom furniture and bedding. Plus, if you use code EXTRA15 at checkout, you'll get an extra 15% off on select clearance items.
Is Presidents' Day a federal holiday?
Presidents' Day is one of 12 federal holidays observed in the United States.
What is open on Presidents' Day 2024?
You can expect the post office, stock market and most banks to be closed on Presidents' Day 2024. Most big retailers and grocery stores will be open, including Costco, Walmart, Best Buy, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods and more.
Do appliances go on sale for Presidents' Day?
If you're looking to get appliances for your new home, or want to upgrade the ones in your current place, Presidents' Day is a great time to buy refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers and ranges. You can also expect sales on other pricey home items such as furniture, mattresses, TVs and even kitchen tools such as air fryers, blenders and coffee makers.
When do Presidents' Day 2024 sales start?
Presidents' Day sales typically start the Friday before the holiday long weekend. However, some retailers may start their sales earlier in the week or even at the beginning of the week to get a head start on securing sales.
Discounts typically continue through the long weekend and sometimes extend a day or two after the holiday on Monday.
Does Amazon have a Presidents' Day 2024 sale?
Amazon has a Presidents' Day sale, and it's happening right now, ahead of the holiday. As the big day approaches, we expect plenty of limited-time lightning deals that last for a single day or less. Just don't expect the same kind of deep discounts you'd see on Black Friday or Prime Day.
for more features.