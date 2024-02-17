When is Presidents' Day 2024? All the best sales you can shop today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Presidents' Day 2024 weekend is well underway, and so are all the major retailers' Presidents' Day sales. We found a massive number of discounts on big-ticket items for your home, including savings of more than 50% on refrigerators, deals on washers and dryers and more appliances this Presidents' Day. We also found just-as-big sales on furniture, mattresses and more.

But that's only the beginning. This Presidents' Day, you can save on kitchen goods and appliances, such as air fryers and cookware from top brands. There are some great deals on TVs and robot vacuums. We even found a Presidents' Day deal on Sam's Club memberships -- the warehouse store just cut its price to its lowest of 2024.

With so many sales happening this Presidents' Day weekend, its easy to get overwhelmed if you're searching for the best prices and deepest discounts. That's why we've put together this helpful guide to break down how long Presidents' Day sales run, plus which retailers have the best sales now.

When is Presidents' Day 2024?

This year, Presidents' Day falls on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

What are the best Presidents' Day 2024 sales?



Plenty of retailers are offering huge deals and discounts this Presidents' Day weekend. Here are the best deals you can shop today.

Ashley Furniture: Ashley Furniture's Presidents' Day sale also is going on now. Find deals on couches, dining tables and chairs, coffee tables

Avocado Mattresses: The famous organic mattress brand is discounting its mattresses by 20% for Presidents' Day. You can also save on bedding, pillows and more (10% off).

Sam's Club: Sam's Club members will find $300 savings on a 65-inch Samsung QLED TV, $100 savings on a Dyson V8 stick vacuum and $30 savings on a Ninja DualBrew coffee maker. You'll also find savings on household essentials such as Tide detergent you can join this weekend for 60% off.

Saatva : Saatva has some solid promos on mattresses

: Saatva has some solid promos on Shark : Shark is offering discounts of up to $200 off on vacuums, robot vacuums, air purifiers and beauty products, including the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

Shark is offering discounts of up to $200 off on vacuums, robot vacuums, air purifiers and beauty products, including the Sling TV: New Sling TV subscribers will enjoy 50% off of the brand's Orange plan, Blue plan and Orange + Blue plan combo. These services offer access to anywhere between 32 to 46 channels, ranging from ESPN to Bravo to your local ABC and NBC affiliates (depending on the plan). There's also a deal this weekend on Sling TV bundled with NBA League Pass

Wayfair: The Wayfair Presidents' Day clearance sale is currently offering huge discounts of up to 70%. You'll find savings on rugs



Is Presidents' Day a federal holiday?

Presidents' Day is one of 12 federal holidays observed in the United States.

What is open on Presidents' Day 2024?

You can expect the post office, stock market and most banks to be closed on Presidents' Day 2024. Most big retailers and grocery stores will be open, including Costco, Walmart, Best Buy, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods and more.

Do appliances go on sale for Presidents' Day?

If you're looking to get appliances for your new home, or want to upgrade the ones in your current place, Presidents' Day is a great time to buy refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers and ranges. You can also expect sales on other pricey home items such as furniture, mattresses, TVs and even kitchen tools such as air fryers, blenders and coffee makers.

When do Presidents' Day 2024 sales start?

Presidents' Day sales typically start the Friday before the holiday long weekend. However, some retailers may start their sales earlier in the week or even at the beginning of the week to get a head start on securing sales.

Discounts typically continue through the long weekend and sometimes extend a day or two after the holiday on Monday.

Does Amazon have a Presidents' Day 2024 sale?

Amazon has a Presidents' Day sale, and it's happening right now, ahead of the holiday. As the big day approaches, we expect plenty of limited-time lightning deals that last for a single day or less. Just don't expect the same kind of deep discounts you'd see on Black Friday or Prime Day.