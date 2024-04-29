How to watch 2024 NBA Playoffs games tonight: Best livestream options, full schedule, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Jaxson Hayes #11 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers react against the New Orleans Pelicans during a play-in tournament game at the Smoothie King Center on April 16, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The 2024 NBA postseason is in full swing, but figuring out how and when to watch your favorite teams and players play in the playoffs takes serious detective work. If you don't have a cable subscription, or your cable company doesn't carry all the channels airing the NBA Playoffs, you're going to miss some of the NBA's biggest moments this season. You'll need to subscribe to the right streaming platform covering your favorite games.

We found the best sports streaming platforms to give you the most access to the most NBA playoff games this season. Keep reading so you don't miss out on all the terrific basketball happening now.

When are the NBA Playoffs?

The 2024 NBA Playoffs began on April 20 and will be played through the end of the NBA Finals on June 23 at the latest.

How to watch the NBA Playoffs with cable

The 2024 NBA Playoffs will air on TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV, Some in-market games will air on your area's local affiliate.

How to watch NBA playoffs games this season without cable

If you don't have a cable subscription, or your cable company doesn't offer some of the channels airing the NBA Playoffs, you can stream the playoffs on one of the live TV streaming platforms listed below. To watch every game on one streaming platform, you'll need a subscription to Sling TV.

If you don't have cable TV that includes ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBATV one of the most cost-effective ways to stream the NBA Playoffs this year, and still get access to local programming, is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to 46 channels, including TNT and ESPN, plus local ABC affiliates (where available) with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Add the Sling TV Sports Extra package to access games airing on NBA TV for $11 per month.

Sling TV is currently offering $25 off every pricing tier. The Sling Orange + Blue tier is regularly priced at $60 per month, but you'll pay just $35 for the first month of service. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NBA and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage, perfect for recording all the biggest games of the season.

With Sling TV Orange, you'll get access to all the NBA games you want to watch, plus network programs airing on NBC, ABC, Fox and more. It's the most cost-effective way to watch every NBA playoff game this season.

You can catch the 2024 NBA Playoffs live on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to playoff games airing on ABC, ESPN and NBA TV. Packages include your local ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox affiliates, ESPN, NBC, the NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just the 2024 NBA Playoffs, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the NBA Playoffs without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NBA basketball, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial. To watch every NBA playoff game, add on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes NBA TV, in addition to MLB Network, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month.

Note: Because Fubo doesn't carry TNT, you won't be able to watch playoff games airing on TNT. To stream every NBA playoff game on one platform, you'll need a subscription to Sling TV.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 203 channels, including NFL Network.

Fubo also includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch the NBA with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including ESPN, TNT and ABC, so you'll be able to catch most NBA playoff games, while still being able to watch local network programming. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every local and nationally televised NBA game on every network this season with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch NFL games next season.

Note: Hulu + Live TV doesn't offer NBA TV. Because a small number of NBA playoff games will air this year on NBA TV, you'll need a subscription to Sling TV or Fubo to watch those games live.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 after a three-day free trial.

NBA League Pass: Watch the NBA Playoffs on demand for free

If you want to catch the NBA Playoffs, NBA League Pass allows you to watch games airing on ABC, ESPN and TNT on demand three hours after the game. To catch games airing on NBA TV, level up your League Pass coverage to the Team Pass.

During the regular NBA season, NBA League Pass allows you to watch out-of-market games live and on-demand, plus get round the clock NBA TV coverage. With an upgraded NBA League Pass Premium subscription, you get everything included in the NBA League Pass, plus you'll be able to stream live and on-demand games on up to three different devices at a time -- and get access to the in-arena stream for the game of your choice.

NBA League Pass is currently priced at $15 per month. NBA League Pass Premium costs $23 per month. A Team Pass subscription is $13.99 per month. NBA League Pass offers a seven-day free trial.

Note: NBA League Pass has some blackout games, which means certain local games and all nationally broadcast games will be available three hours after the live broadcast. All subscription tiers include access to live radio broadcasts of all NBA games.

What is the NBA app?



The NBA app is a terrific companion for die hard basketball fans who want to stay up to date on the latest scores. You'll be able to download the NBA app on your phone or mobile device and get the latest news, stories and highlights of what's happening in the league now. You can find the NBA app on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Round 1 schedule

The first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs started on April 20.

First round schedule

Below are the dates, times and networks airing each game of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. All times Eastern.

Eastern Conference

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Heat

• Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94

• Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101

• Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84

• Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 88

• Game 5: Heat vs. Celtics; Wednesday, May 1 (7:30 ET, TNT)

• Game 6: Celtics vs. Heat; Friday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Heat vs. Celtics; Sunday, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Game 1: 76ers vs. Knicks 111, 76ers 104

• Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

• Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

• Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92

• Game 5: 76ers vs. Knicks; Tuesday, April 30 (7 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 6: Knicks vs. 76ers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: 76ers vs. Knicks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

• Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

• Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118

• Game 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113

• Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 30 (9:30 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

• Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

• Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

• Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89

• Game 5: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Tuesday, April 30 (8 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Game 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Friday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 7: Magic vs. Cavaliers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

Western Conference

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

• Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

• Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85

• Game 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89

(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

• Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

• Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

• Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

• Game 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

• Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

• Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

• Game 3: Timberwolves 129, Suns 109

• Game 4: Timberwolves 112, Suns 116

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

• Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

• Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90

• Game 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111

• Game 5: Mavericks vs. Clippers, Wednesday, May 1 (10 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

Conference semifinals schedule

The conference semifinals will begin May 6-7, but can move up to May 4-5 if the prior round's series ends early.

Conference finals schedule

The conference finals will begin May 21-22, but can move up to May 19-20 if the prior round's series ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will begin on June 6, airing on ABC.

Sunday, June 9: Game 2

Game 2 Wednesday, June 12: Game 3

Game 3 Friday, June 14: Game 4

Game 4 Monday, June 17: Game 5 (if necessary)

Game 5 (if necessary) Thursday, June 20: Game 6 (if necessary)

Game 6 (if necessary) Sunday, June 23: Game 7 (if necessary)

Can I watch the NBA on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, you won't be able to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs with the ESPN+ app. ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming.