A wintry mix is taking aim at Maryland and Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories go into effect as early as Wednesday evening.
Brace for road closures and delays as you try to get to work and get the kids off to school.
All week, we are celebrating 40 years of anchor Denise Koch at WJZ.
If you need to drive, allow yourself extra time to get where you're going.
Baltimore Police are seeing more and more ride-share drivers being carjacked.
If you need to drive, allow yourself extra time to get where you're going.
A witness tipped off the FBI in September last year that Sattler was in the Capitol on Jan. 6 and smoked marijuana in the building.
Millions fewer flu vaccine doses have been distributed this season compared with this point in seasons past, according to data from the CDC.
The woman's body was found in the suspect's apartment, across the street from where he allegedly shot and killed a gas station store clerk.
Performers have been practicing all week long for the two-day event, to feature dancing and acrobats along with live music.
Where's Alexus? Enjoying smores at the Four Seasons Harbour Terrace
Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Wednesday morning forecast
Where's Alexus? Enjoying the Four Seasons Winter Village
Meteorologist Tim Williams has your Tuesday morning forecast
It can be hard to plan for everyone's dietary lifestyles and restrictions over the holidays, but Shelbi Thurau has a few tips for you.
Maryland (8-3) committed the game's first six turnovers while falling behind 19-5, and a 3-pointer by David Singleton made it 26-7. The Terps used three of their timeouts in the first 15 minutes, and nothing seemed to help.
The Ravens injury news is pretty good except for one position: quarterback.
Huntley has been in concussion protocol after leaving last weekend's win at Pittsburgh in the third quarter.
The Baltimore Ravens paid tribute to linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, who would have turned 27 years old on Wednesday.
Wahl died on Friday at the age of 49 while covering the World Cup in Qatar.
Her plane landed in San Antonio, Texas. Griner was freed from Russia in exchange for notorious international arms dealer Viktor Bout.
The measure is likely to be one of the last significant legislative accomplishments from the Democratic-led House.
The court heard arguments in a case about a Christian business owner who says her religious beliefs prevent her from creating custom websites for a same-sex wedding.
The January 6th Committee will soon release a sweeping report about the violent attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Will the report urge the Justice Department to prosecute the former president?
Governor Larry Hogan and his wife, Yumi, hosted a Holiday Open House on Saturday.
Shake Shack is known for its Angus beef burgers and fresh hand-spun shakes, as well as hot dogs, fries and more.
The tour launches in the fall in Baltimore, home of the 1974 world premiere of the musical.
The spicy, salty and sour fermented cabbage is a traditional Korean side dish that has gained international popularity.
Turnstile is nominated for best rock performance (Holiday), best rock song (Blackout) and best metal performance (Blackout).
Heritage MileOne AutoGroup and nonprofit Vehicles for Change teamed up to gift the cars.
The announcement, made Thursday, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart.
The key findings of the study were released Wednesday before the Board of Estimates.
The airline workers are demanding better pay, safety on the job and improved quality of life through a new contract.
Curry's current deal with the Baltimore-based footwear and clothing company runs through 2024.
The Department of Education will forgive nearly $4 billion in debt for over 200,000 former ITT Technical Institute students across the country, including nearly 4,000 in Maryland, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Tuesday.
More than $31 million was wagered at the state's seven sportsbooks in September during the first month of the NFL season and early part of the college football schedule.
US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades.
According to the casino, the limited liability corporation formed for the license includes 40% women and minority membership.
Gov. Larry Hogan raised concerns about "well-intentioned but misguided provisions" in the Inflation Reduction Act he claims will damage foreign automakers in allied countries that produce some videos in America.
A Baltimore family got the scare of a lifetime when their baby was admitted to the emergency room for RSV.
More than 80% of hospital beds are in use nationwide, jumping eight percentage points in the past two weeks.
Grocery chain recalls holiday item sold in its more than 170 stores in nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C.
Exportadora Copramar voluntarily recalled 1,260 cases of frozen raspberries sold under the James Farm brand.
In a typical year, about 60% of American adults get vaccinated against influenza.
WJZ viewers are showing off their holiday lights
In part one of a special one-hour #Ghostsmas episode, Jay's sister, Bela (Punam Patel), visits Woodstone Mansion and brings along an adoring male friend, inspiring Sam to spark a romance between them in the spirit of the holiday rom-coms she loves.
The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors brought politicians and entertainers together Sunday night in Washington.
Also coming is "When Christmas was Young," a Nashville music-themed movie, and "Must Love Christmas," about a romance novelist.
Annapolis has a new live music venue, now located in the Annapolis Town Center.
Wintry weather has arrived in Maryland
Derek Beasley has your Wednesday night forecast
Weather teams across the state issued winter warnings ahead of a massive storm system that is expected to hit the East Coast overnight.
Wet and wintry weather is covering Maryland on Thursday, making for slick driving conditions.
Drivers with citations have until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday to pay their tolls before the fees kick in again.