How to watch today's Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game: AFC Championship Game livestream options

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass as he warms up prior to an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. Michael Owens/Getty Images

It's NFL Championship Weekend, and the AFC Championship Game is the first game of today's doubleheader. The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game is sure to be an intense matchup down to the finish. This is a Super Bowl-caliber showdown you won't want to miss.

Keep reading to find out when the game starts and how to watch, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game

The AFC Championship Game will be played Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT). The game airs on CBS and streams on the platforms featured below.

How to stream the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game without cable

Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game will air on CBS. While most cable packages include CBS, it's easy to watch the AFC Championship Game if CBS isn't included in your cable subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below.

If you don't have a cable TV package that includes CBS, you can stream the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game through a subscription to Paramount+. Not only can you watch the 2024 AFC Championship Game and the 2024 Super Bowl with a Paramount+ subscription, the streamer also offers access to top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games as well. And, of course, you also get on-demand access to popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS."

A subscription to Paramount + is $5.99 per month. Bundle Paramount+ and Showtime for just $11.99 per month. Live NFL games are available to stream on all Paramount+ tiers.

Get Paramount+ as part of Walmart+ and watch NFL football

The Walmart+ shopping subscription service includes access to the Paramount+ Essentials tier, a $60 per year value. Walmart+ subscribers also get discounts on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, access to special members-only deals, same-day home delivery from your local store and more.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year. Tap the button below to learn all the benefits of Walmart+, and to start your 30-day free trial.

Why we like Walmart+:

Walmart+ members get access to CBS-aired NFL games through the Paramount+ streaming service, including the 2024 Super Bowl.

You can get groceries delivered to your home quickly -- sometimes same day -- without paying Instacart

Walmart+ members get early access to Walmart's deals during Black Friday and members-only sale events.

You can make returns from home -- Walmart will pick them up for you. (Restrictions apply; must be present for pickup.)

Stream the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game free with FuboTV

You can watch the AFC and NFC Championship Games on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the AFC Championship Game without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, you'll have access to college football. FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone and other devices.

You can watch the NFL, including the AFC Championship Game and the NFC Championship game, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including CBS and Fox. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

If you want to catch the AFC and NFC Championship Games on your phone or tablet, check out NFL+. The premium streaming service is $7 per month, but NFL+ is currently offering annual subscriptions at 60% off the regular rate. You'll pay just $20 for a yearly subscription.

NFL+ offers access to the NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone ($15 per month; $40 per year) and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. You can also rewatch previously aired games with NFL+ Premium. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

It includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

Watch NFL football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Antenna

If you cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: Unlike with cable TV, there's no monthly charge.

Those who live in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or in first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna is an inexpensive way to watch live sports without paying a monthly fee to a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable or satellite dish.

This amplified digital antenna can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision. And it can filter out cellular and FM signals. It receives signals in 360 degrees and delivers a high-quality picture in 4K, UHD and 1080 HDTV. A 16-foot digital coax cable is included. This bestselling Amazon antenna is regularly priced around $23, but we've seen it for sale as low as $15.

Who has the edge in the Chiefs vs. Ravens game?

According to our sister site, CBS Sports, the Ravens are favorites by 3.5 points.

What to know about the 2024 NFL conference championships

No. 43 Detroit Lions Jake McQuaide Getty Images

Expect two stellar games of Sunday football starting with the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens AFC Championship Game on CBS. It will be followed by the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game on Fox.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hope to win back-to-back Super Bowl victories, but they'll have to get past Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens this weekend first. The last football franchise to win back-to-back Super Bowl championships was the New England Patriots, who won the Super Bowl in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

This is the Chiefs sixth straight year appearing in the AFC Championship Game. Sunday's game will be the first-ever AFC Championship Game played at M&T Bank Stadium.

Later on Sunday, the Detroit Lions face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Sunday's game marks the Lions' first appearance in the NFC Championships since 1992. Levi's Stadium will play host to Sunday's showdown.