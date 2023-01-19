Here's what you need to know before heading to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
Open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. between Jan. 12 and Feb. 3, you can enjoy all that the stock show has to offer – from rodeos and petting zoos to food and shopping.
Some of the cowboys were surprised to hear America's team has made to the playoffs, but others spoke cowboy-to-Cowboy and offered up some helpful tips for the players.
Put on your boots and get ready to visit the Fort Worth Stock Show like a pro.
It's a century-old tradition that typically draws 1.2 million people to Cowtown over the course of three weeks.
Planning a trip to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo? Our handy guide has the essential info you need.
Some of the world's best bull riders will compete at the historic Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards for six months starting January 19.
The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo organizers said they brought in over a million people to this years' show in January and February.
The event also brought in 1.2 million visitors, boosting the economy.
It was the highest figure in the show's history by more than $1.3 million.
Local businesses are looking forward to the return of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, which begins tomorrow, and the boost it brings.
Vendors are setting up shop, signs are posted and livestock is moving in as the start of the 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo prepares to start Friday.
The executive committee of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo has voted unanimously to cancel the 2021 show.
The steer is going on the auction block on Saturday and the money made at the auction will pay for Ryder Day's college education and help start a ranch with his brother.
The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo goes from January 17 to February 8.
The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo kicks off its 23-day run on Friday. And after 124 years, some people might think there's nothing left to see -- they'd be wrong.
You may purchase tickets online at fwssr.com or by calling 817.877.2420. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Stock Show Rodeo Ticket Offices at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.
"Barbie," "Oppenheimer," "Succession," "The Crown" and Taylor Swift's concert film about the "Eras Tour" have all earned nominations in major categories at the 2024 Golden Globes.
Singer Michael Bolton said he was taking a temporary break from touring for a few months as he recovers from surgery to remove a brain tumor.
David Soul played Detective Ken "Hutch" Hutchinson in the 1970s TV show "Starsky and Hutch."
Glynis Johns won a Tony Award for her role in "A Little Night Music" and starred in the 1964 movie musical "Mary Poppins" as suffragette Winifred Banks.
Thursday will start with temps in the 30s, with a breezy afternoon in the 60s. Parts of North Texas could see a few showers and thunderstorms in the evening, especially areas along and east of I-35 and I-35E.
Here are some tips to prepare and stay safe when driving in wintery weather.
Detectives are investigating in East Dallas after a 6-year-old was fatally shot on Jan. 10.
Our Canine Companion, Lonestar, is showing us all of the latest tricks he's been learning on his journey to becoming a service dog.
19-year-old Damariya Sowels is charged with tampering with physical evidence.
Babb says his restaurant family is "so shaken" but also "so grateful!"
While Monday's explosion at a downtown Fort Worth hotel is still under investigation, fire officials said it was likely caused by a gas leak.
One plan to avoid another winter weather emergency, is the proposed $2 billion Southern Spirit Connection.
Fentanyl in Fort Worth: In Part II, we watch as detectives set up a drug deal at a popular park in the middle of the afternoon.
More than 111,000 people in the US have died from drug overdoses in one year. The vast majority are because of fentanyl, and police departments are fighting back.
After more than three months, former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial is coming to a close in a New York courtroom on Thursday.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie focused his campaign on trying to stop Donald Trump from winning another term.
Children "shouldn't go hungry because they lose access" to school meals, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said.
President Joe Biden traveled more than 1,500 miles to pay his respects to former longtime Dallas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, who died at the age of 89 on New Year's Eve.
CBS News also asked Americans about the investigations and prosecutions of those involved in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
For 22% of those with holiday debt, they say it will take them at least five months to pay it all off.
In January, many scammers switch from holiday deal scams to fraudulent exercise programs and products.
Pepperoni, a beloved family pet, got sick in December and had to be put down. The family was told they were still expected to pay for a pet wellness plan they no longer needed.
Reunion Tower, DART, and Deep Ellum businesses are all gearing up to ring in the new year with Dallas residents.
There are two main scams, according to researchers at Cisco Systems.
"I know you're going to beat this battle," the teen's coach said.
The holiday season may be coming to an end, but there are plenty of illnesses still lingering.
Many people gear up to quit alcohol for a month as part of the "Dry January" challenge. Here's what to know about health benefits as well as terms and tips.
From technology and medicine to the environment, David Progue brings us some of the headlines that remind us 2023 was in many ways a pretty good year!
Walmart sold magnetic ball sets online until from February 2022 through April 2023, notice by federal safety regulator says.
Pennsylvania-based The Hershey Company is facing a lawsuit seeking $5 million in damages over the wrappers on Reese's peanut butter candies.
The deal was approved just shy of a month since the families of Miriam Adelson and Sivan and Patrick Dumont announced their intention to buy the club
Some of America's biggest retailers are working to increase their shipping speeds to please shoppers expecting faster and faster deliveries.
The company said the club will be "revitalized" and undergo "extensive renovations" before reopening in late 2024.
For customers of SmileDirectClub, they were greeted with a message that they had shut down when logging on to its website.
What was once unthinkable has actually happened in New England. The Patriots and Bill Belichick are parting ways.
The NFL calls this Super Wild Card Weekend. And, it certainly is wild how the matchups fell right into place.
Seven-time national champion Nick Saban is retiring after 17 seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Cowboys clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC East and will host the Packers Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
Michigan defeated Washington 34-13 in the CFP National Championship game.
"I'm glad Jimmy is not on the list," Aaron Rodgers said of Jimmy Kimmel. "I really am."
Sinéad O'Connor died of natural causes in July 2023, officials said Tuesday.
CBS Sports, CBS Entertainment, CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures to offer weeklong, multiplatform coverage at a Las Vegas landmark leading up to CBS Sports' presentation of Super Bowl LVIII.
A complete list of winners and nominees for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.
Taylor Swift did not appear to be in attendance at Sunday's Chiefs game ahead of the Golden Globes. Travis Kelce was inactive during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Biden administration has announced $620 million for electric vehicle charging stations. We're told the money will build 7,500 new charging ports, as well as EV and hydrogen fueling facilities for freight trucks across 22 states, as well as Puerto Rico.
Prices rose 0.3% in December, bringing the annual increase to 3.4% for all of 2023. The year before that, the number was more than 6%.
Greg Wilson is also known as Wrecking Ball for wearing huge helmets to Dallas Cowboys games. Watch how this fan takes game days to a new level.
Bill Belichick is leaving the New England Patriots after an historic 24 years as head coach, according to multiple reports Thursday morning.
Dallas artist Roberto Marquez traveled to the Rafah Crossing in Egypt, the U.S. capital and will attend this weekend's statewide protest in Austin.
On Friday, hundreds of thousands of fans gathered outside and all around Globe Life Field in Arlington to celebrate the Texas Rangers historical World Series win!
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at several Texas Health hospitals were dressed in creative costumes for Halloween.
Is that the smell of cotton candy, beignets and brisket wafting over Fair Park? It sure is, and we are here for it!
No one puts these dolls back in their boxes. Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth are pretty in pink!