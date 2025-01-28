Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo goes pink for a good cause

FORT WORTH — When you think of the rodeo, you think of boots, horses, and cowboys.

You don't often think pink.

"We're cowgirls, and that's how this whole thing – they saw we were boots on the ground, literally boots on the ground," said Beverly Branch, the cofounder of Careity.

On Tuesday, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo will go pink to support Careity, an organization focused on getting cancer patients care quickly.

"They find a lump and call us, and then we start moving with them," said Branch.

Branch is one of the co-founders of Careity. They want to be with patients every step of the way.

"When a radiologist says you have cancer, they absolutely tune out," she said.

Patients like Pamela Daniels, who was in a fog when she got the call saying she had breast cancer.

"I told my husband I was going to go for a ride, I'll be right back. I left, I went to Lake Arlington and I cried my eyes out," said Daniels.

She found Careity and they helped her with everything from walking her through getting care, to gas money to get to treatment, to things you wouldn't think about.

"The type of chemo I had to have affected my feet and my hands, and that lady came in there and when I tell you she worked on my feet, oh, oh my god, I almost hated being finished," said Daniels.

That type of support is worth dressing up a little.

"We're people who you need to know to help you through. Insured or not insured, we have relationships that move you through the system," said Branch.