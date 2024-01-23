Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo ticket sales to benefit breast cancer victims on Jan. 23

FORT WORTH – On Tuesday, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo goes pink!

It's in an effort to raise money and awareness for breast cancer victims.

This means that half of rodeo ticket and general admission sales on Tuesday, January 23 will benefit Fort Worth's Careity Foundation.

Careity's goal is to save lives and stay involved, helping and supporting patients through their cancer journey.

Rodeo contestants, volunteers, staff and guests are encouraged to wear pink to show support for those battling breast cancer.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. If you're heading to the stock show today, find everything you need to know here.