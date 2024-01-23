Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo ticket sales to benefit breast cancer victims on Jan. 23

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo goes pink!
Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo goes pink! 00:23

FORT WORTH – On Tuesday, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo goes pink!

It's in an effort to raise money and awareness for breast cancer victims.

This means that half of rodeo ticket and general admission sales on Tuesday, January 23 will benefit Fort Worth's Careity Foundation. 

Careity's goal is to save lives and stay involved, helping and supporting patients through their cancer journey.

Rodeo contestants, volunteers, staff and guests are encouraged to wear pink to show support for those battling breast cancer.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. If you're heading to the stock show today, find everything you need to know here.

First published on January 23, 2024 / 6:32 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.