Power outages expected for hours after crash brings down lines in Lewisville, 1 hurt, police say

Hundreds could be without power for up to 10 hours after a major vehicle crash brought down power lines in Lewisville on Sunday. The accident shut down roads near W. Corporate Drive and Camelot Drive, where emergency crews are working to secure the scene. Police said one person was injured.

Police said on Sunday afternoon that the crash happened in the area of W. Corporate Drive and Camelot Drive. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Officials did not say how many vehicles were involved or what led up to the crash. Lewisville police said one person is injured, but did not say if that person was taken to the hospital.

Texas-New Mexico Power estimates that power restoration could take 8-10 hours.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as they become available.