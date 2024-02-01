FORT WORTH — The women of Escaramuza Charra don't want their dresses to fool you from thinking what they do is anything but hard work. They are real cowgirls.

THE HISTORY

Dating to the Mexican Revolution of 1910, Escaramuza and Charro Cala competitions are part of traditional Charreadas, Mexican rodeos. Escaramuza is translated to 'skirmish' in English. Soldadas, women soldiers, would ride with the men acting as decoys on the battlefield, performing intricate skills on horseback.

Escaramuza Charra riders sit side-saddle on their horses when performing their routines. Nathalie Palacios, CBS News Texas

Pancho Villa, a key figure in the Mexican Revolution, is said to have had a companion named Adelita. After Adelita became a legendary fighter in the war, female revolutionaries like her all became known as Adelitas.

"The sport itself started in the 1950s," says Associate Director of the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, Dr. Diana Vela.

"It was actually a way to involve children in charreria (Mexican rodeo). So boys and girls would ride…eventually it was deemed too feminine for the boys. It was turned into an all-female riding team and became officially sanctioned in the early 1990s."

The team is comprised of young girls between the ages of 3-8 years old. Theses girls perform using stick horses, mimicking actual Escaramuza exercises. Nathalie Palacios, CBS News Texas

In 1953, women were officially allowed to compete in charreria, which was also the year that women gained the right to vote in Mexico.

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame is set to open the nation's first exhibit on the women of escaramuza Charra in March 2024.

According to the museum's webpage, "the roots between the charreada and rodeo run deep; equally deep are the symbolic roots that tie modern-day escaramuza charra to the soldaderas of the Mexican Revolution, those women who assisted in the revolt against oppressive Mexican government forces."

MODERN DAY

Dr. Vela says that the sport is still relatively new to the United States but is growing in popularity.

"There are currently 133 teams in the United States, and that is a considerable amount when you consider it hasn't been here that long. And also, that the obstacles that these girls in the United States have versus their counterparts in Mexico have, 133 is phenomenal."

The dresses worn in Escaramuza resemble those worn by adelita revolutionaries in the 1900s. Nathalie Palacios, CBS News Texas

The women who compete in today's sport follow the traditions of the women before them. This includes the traditional attire, often referred to as an 'adelita' dress resembling those worn by adelita revolutionaries. Also worn, are their sombreros, boots, and moños (bows).

Another aspect that makes these escaramuza riders unique? Riding side-saddle. The women sit on their dresses atop the horse with both legs on one side on a specially made saddle. Because they ride side saddle, they wear a spur only on one foot.

Escarmuza Soles Del Bajio from San Antonio, TX took fourth overall in the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Texas Invitational. Nathalie Palacios, CBS News Texas

The sport is considered very costly to participate in, as the full outfit for an escaramuza rider can be upwards of $1.000. There are also travel fees, competition fees, and horse expenses such as training, and stable fees.

FWSSR COMPETITION

The Stock Show's escaramuza competition became the first major livestock show and rodeo event sanctioned by the Mexican Association of Charros Federation in 2020. It's part of the effort to bring escaramuza into the spotlight in the U.S. This year was the first-ever Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Youth Escaramuza competition.

Dora Tovar, announcer for the Escaramuza event at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, says that there have been seven new teams in the state that have emerged in just 3 years.

Esc. La Victoria Juvenil from Burlseon, TX won second at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Youth Escaramuza Competition. Nathalie Palacios, CBS News Texas

The teams come from all over the country to compete. This year, the youth escaramuza competition hosted teams from New Mexico, Tennessee, Georgia, Illinois, and varying Texas cities.

Las Catalinas are an escaramuza team from Chicago Illinois. This year was their first time competing in Fort Worth.

"We were invited to compete here, and we got the news, and we're currently in our off-season, so it was a big decision just to travel from the snow and cold in Illinois," said Miranda Vargas, 16.

Esc. Las Catalinas from Chicago, IL placed fourth at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Youth Escaramuza Competition. Nathalie Palacios, CBS News Texas

She and her sister, Sophia Vargas, 18, have been competing for around four years. Las Catalinas was created by the sisters and their father in 2022.

"It's definitely a lot of hard work. It's not for the weak," said Miranda.

"It's a lot of time, money, and effort. Energy, early practice, late practices…the travel, the horses. In this sport...you're relying on an animal that's thousands of pounds."

Sophia says the best part of competing is the connections they make.

"We have a very big, strong family connection with all of the girls and their families…We're very thankful for the girls and the families that we have on the team, and I think that's why we're here today and that's why we're going to keep going and hopefully travel even more."

Las Catalinas were in second place after the primary round and ultimately ended up in fourth place in the finals of this year's youth competition.

Dinastía Charra from Alvarado, Texas, received buckles from the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame and each member received $2,000 in scholarship money. Nathalie Palacios, CBS News Texas

The winning team, Dinastía Charra from Alvarado, Texas, received buckles from the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame and each member received $2,000 in scholarship money.

The next day, the Texas Invitational Escaramuza competition was held.

The competition was scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday, but teams like the 2022 winners, Tierra Azteca were there bright and early at 7 a.m.

Escaramuza Tierra Azteca from Midlothian, TX performs at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Escaramuza Charra Texas Invitational. Nathalie Palacios, CBS News Texas

Amber Alcalá, a member of Tierra Azteca, has been competing in escaramuza charra for about 20 years now. She started at the age of five.

"I just kind of fell in love with the sport, grew a passion for it, and haven't stopped since," said Alcalá.

Amber Alcalá with Escaramuza Tierra Azteca, salutes the crowd after the team's performance. Nathalie Palacios, CBS News Texas

"My favorite part about escaramuza is the kinship that it brings you and the friendship. You definitely form a bond as a family."

Karla Ramirez is a member of Dinastía Charra, a team that her mom coaches.

"My favorite part is just being able to be with my teammates, experience new things," said Ramirez.

Dinastía Charra entered both days of the competition. Coming fresh off a win the day before, the girls were in first place after the primary performance round.

Alejandra Torres, Captain of Esc. Dinastía Charra checks the judges measuring her teammate's results from 'la punta'. Nathalie Palacios, CBS News Texas

Alejandra Torres, the captain of Dinastía Charra, has been riding since she was 8 years old. When asked about the sport she says, "There's no individuality. It's about all of us working together and basically making the team."

This year, the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame supplied belt buckles to the members of the winning teams in both the Escaramuza Youth and Escaramuza Texas Invitational competitions at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Nathalie Palacios, CBS News Texas

The team that wins the Texas Invitational gets to perform in 'The Best of Mexico Rodeo' night the following year. In addition to the performance, the team wins $3,000 and each member receives a trophy buckle from the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame.

Escaramuza Dinastía Charra wins third at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Texas Invitational. Nathalie Palacios, CBS News Texas

In the finals, La Victoria emerged as back-to-back winners, having won the 2023 competition. Dinastía Charra came in third place this year, and Tierra Azteca did not advance.

It's been proven that the sport takes more than just dresses and knowing how to ride a horse.

Escarmuza teams perform at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo at the Texas Invitational. Nathalie Palacios, CBS News Texas

"They perform intricate routines at a gallop, and they face a very real risk of colliding with each other," says Dr. Vela.

"So, while people often get distracted by the dress as a focal point, these girls are Charras. They are real cowgirls."

"When we're off the horse, people think that we're dancers. In reality, we're riders it's a sport," says Cassandra Chavarria with Tierra Azteca.

Escaramuza Tierra Azteca watches 'La Punta' while holding their team banner. Nathalie Palacios, CBS News Texas

Riders like Torres think more women should join the sport.

"I would like more girls to get into the sport because it's a really good representation of women in the Mexican Revolution. It's just a beautiful sport to be in."

These women athletes honor their heritage and continue the sport of escaramuza charra with their passion.

Alcalá says, "We are beautiful, we are elegant, but the women empowerment behind it…it's an immense feeling."