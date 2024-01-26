The history of the iconic cowboy hat

A crash course on the history of the cowboy hat

FORT WORTH — Nothing is more iconic in Western garb than a hat.

It's up to you whether you call it a western hat or a cowboy hat but there is no denying that the look is legendary.



Historians date the cowboy hat back to the late 19th century. It served to keep the sun off your face and neck, but sometimes it would be used as a water bucket so that a horse could drink out of it.

In Texas, it's a symbol of the state's heritage. Lately, it's become a fashion staple for many under the sun. And in this case, the brim.

At Jobe's hat stand inside the stock show and rodeo, the lines are always long.

"The cowboy hat is the most iconic piece in the western attire. The cowboy hats defines everything," says Jobe Sanchez.

Sanchez says he's having a hard time keeping up with the popularity of the iconic hats. He attributes the popularity of hats to pop culture and social media trends.

"I think a little bit of social media, Yellowstone, all those shows that talked about the cowboy hat, and everybody wanted to be a cowboy," says Sanchez.

Master hatters like Jobe Sanchez say women are largely responsible for the resurging trend proving they aren't just for men.

"It's iconic," says Chelsea Stevens. "There's westerns, there's Texas...there's a cowboy hat..."

Stevens also makes hat wearing, a family affair, "For us we think our kids look cute in Cowboy hats so that's a big part of it too."

When asked why people should wear a cowboy had Brad Sandy replied, "You're going to look good, and you feel better and you'll get a woman."

Wearing a hat is fun, but it also comes with some rules.

Some of the etiquette of wearing a hat includes taking it off or tipping it when greeting someone, never laying it on its brim but rather the crown and always keeping it on aside from two other circumstances.

"Except at your momma's table and at church," says Sanchez.

So if you're new to town or a Texas old timer, just remember these are always worn with pride.

Austin Stevens, another hat enthusiast says, "whether you consider yourself a cowboy or not. If you are thinking about it go for it. Especially if you are from Texas don't be ashamed, you're a Texan, you deserve to wear a hat."

Another piece of advice? The cowboy or cowgirl always makes the hat, not the other way around.