Make the most out of your day at the Fort Worth Stock Show

FORT WORTH — Howdy Y'all! It's that time of the year again. It's time to pull on your boots and make it out to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

If you're looking for the best way to venture out to the Stock Show for the first time, we'll show you how to do it like a local! Keep in mind that this route is not one-size-fits-all.

Planning ahead

Before you visit, let's discuss some basic information about the Stock Show and Rodeo.

Weekends are longer hours and usually have higher attendance. If you're a no-crowds person, go on a weekday to avoid the 'herd'. Also, note that there are times when some of the livestock barns may be less full of animals, so be sure to check the schedule to find out when that is.

The offices open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. daily. The shows start around 8 a.m., and the trade show for shoppers is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Rodeo is a separate event from the Stock Show grounds, and you will need a separate ticket for those shows that are usually in the late afternoon to evening hours.

Pro Tip: Poop is inevitable at the stock show. Wearing your favorite shoes isn't recommended. Another footwear tip: break in your boots beforehand. If it's your first time in boots, take it easy, and maybe bring some extra shoes if you know sore feet will make your visit less than great.

To learn more about parking options and admission, check out our article here.

Starting your day

One of the best places to start your day is at the Will Rodgers box office. By entering here, you'll be able to see the petting zoo and pony rides by heading left as you enter the gate. The petting zoo line usually gets longer later in the day, so starting here means less waiting later. Animal feed is available at an additional cost. If you go early enough, the animals are still hungry for their breakfast!

The petting zoo is right next to an entrance to the midway; however, we're going to plan on ending our day there to take advantage of the other activities going on. If you know there's an event going on in the coliseum, feel free to head there next.

Special Events

On the way from the coliseum to the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall, you'll see some food vendors and a tented area where there is live music on 'Sunday Funday'.

Shopping

The Exhibits Hall has various businesses of varying crafts starting at 10 a.m. every day. If you need new gear for your best western outfit, you're sure to find something here. A highlight of this area is the hat vendors. These stalls are where they use steam to custom-shape cowboy hats.

Food

Out the doors and further down the concourse is the Round Up Inn Food Court. Rest your feet and chow down on some of the best that Texas cuisine can offer. Barbeque is a no-brainer for anyone looking to recharge before heading to the next area of the showgrounds.

Livestock

That all-natural smell that rams into you as you step out of the food court means that we've made it to the livestock areas.

There are five barns filled with swine, sheep, cows, and their caretakers competing for prizes at the stock show. Many of the animals and their owners will be preparing for their debuts or just hanging out with their ribbons on display.

Nestled amidst the barns are the FFA Children's Barnyard, the milking parlor, and the Doorways to Agriculture exhibit. These areas include more animals and more education about livestock in the state of Texas.

In the barnyard, you may be able to catch the baby chicks hatching in their incubator or see some ducklings making a splash. The milking parlor holds demonstrations on how technology has advanced how dairy farmers milk their cows. Doorways to Agriculture is a hands-on exhibit by the Texas Farm Bureau where children can play and learn more about Texas agriculture, sustainability, and energy.

Livestock shows and competitions

The Moncrief Building is directly across from the end of the cattle barns and leads into the W.R. Watt Arena. Many of the youth and Jr. cattle shows will be at this arena. If you continue in the same direction, you will run into the Equestrian Multi-purpose Center. Also in this area are the West and John Justin arenas. Shows to catch at the arenas include the miniature horse show, team roping, and cattle auctions. All have events at various times, so rest your feet and do some seat-hopping as you make your way through the buildings.

Midway night lights

Finally, you can end the day under the lights of the midway. Of course, how long you take at each show or area depends on your preference. You may choose to circle back for that funnel cake you were eyeing earlier in the day. Considering the number of steps you will have taken by this point, you deserve it.