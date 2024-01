Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo's All Western Parade route changes after explosion downtown The parade begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 13 and will start at its usual location on Main Street and Weatherford Street south of the Tarrant County Courthouse. It will continue south to the Convention Center, turn left at 9th Street and left on Commerce Street, and continue north to Weatherford Street. Reserved seating will remain at Sundance Square and the Convention Center.