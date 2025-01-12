Preparations underway for Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo opening weekend

FORT WORTH — Next weekend is the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo opening weekend. It will feature livestock shows, horse shows, competitions, shopping, and much more.

The Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena will soon light up for the show, but the buildings were in need of a major facelift. Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo communications director Matt Brockman said the facilities were built in 1948.

"We've got a lot of use out of them, but they were in they were in store for a renovation, so new lighting, new air handling systems, new climate control features that make them comfortable throughout the year," Brockman said.

The new livestock show arena is part of the $40 million renovation project.

"The stock show and the city of Fort Worth split it down the middle," Brockman said. "It's our commitment to the Will Rogers Memorial Center facility that we can have facilities like this in this arena right here."

The stalls used to be permanent, but now they're collapsible. That means it's now a multi-purpose room that can be used throughout the year.

"The sheep and swine stalls will go out. They'll bring horse stalls in, or we could have a banquet right here in this room right here," Brockman said. "It's climate controlled, and an excellent facility for a variety of events."

Crews are hard at work preparing for opening weekend.

"The rodeo starts this weekend. The 17th and 18th is what we call our best of the West Ranch Rodeo followed, by our Best of Mexico celebration on the 19th, and our Cowboys of Color Rodeo on the 20th," Brockman said.

Over 1 million people are expected to attend the 23-day event.

"Come grab your corndog. Go out on the carnival midway. We've got 300 plus vendors and our trade show. Come, check out the trade show. Everything from turquoise to tractors and, all things in between. Come pet an animal, go to the petting zoo," Brockman said.

The show has been entertaining cowboys and cowgirls of all ages since 1896.

"I don't care if you're a young little cowboy or cowgirl, or if you're an older cowgirl or a cowboy like me. You don't have to come off a farm and ranch. You just come in, embrace this lifestyle and embrace what makes Fort Worth unique and really, the most fun and exciting city in the state of Texas," Brockman said.

The show kicks off Friday, January 17, and runs through February 8.