Arike Ogunbowale nets 30 points, Paige Bueckers records career-high 14 assists in Dallas Wings' 104-96 win against LA Sparks

Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points and made six 3-pointers, Paige Bueckers had 18 points and a career-high 14 assists and the Dallas Wings beat the Los Angeles Sparks 104-96 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Bueckers tied Ogunbowale's franchise record of 14 assists in a game.

Jessica Shepard had a double-double with a career-high 22 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for Dallas. The Wings (7-3) have won six of their last seven for the franchise's best 10-game start since relocating from Tulsa for the 2016 season.

Ogunbowale grabbed her own miss and put it back to give Dallas a 99-95 lead. Maddy Siegrist, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, also had a putback with 50.3 seconds left to make it 101-96.

Bueckers sealed it by making two free throws with 47.1 left.

Siegrist scored 16 points and Azzi Fudd had 11. The Wings had 25-plus assists for the fourth time this season, with six from Ogunbowale.

Kelsey Plum, who returned after missing three games with an ankle injury, scored 27 points for Los Angeles (4-6). Ariel Atkins added 16, Dearica Hamby scored 15 and Nneka Ogwumike had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Cameron Brink scored 10 points off the bench.

Los Angeles held a 55-54 lead at halftime after Bueckers' baseline jumper at the buzzer was overturned after a review.

Dallas guard Odyssey Sims did not return after suffering a left ankle injury in the first half.

Up next

Wings: Plays at Minnesota on Tuesday, June 9.