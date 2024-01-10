Here's what you need to know before heading to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

FORT WORTH – The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is almost here!

Open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. between Jan. 12 and Feb. 3, you can enjoy all that the stock show has to offer – from rodeos and horse shows to food and shopping.

Here's what you need to know before you go.

ADMISSION

Entry for adults is $12, children ages six to16 is $6 and children five years old and under have free admission.

There are themed discount days for college students, seniors, members of the military and more. Check here for specific information.

For a more in-depth guide to the stock show, click here.

PARKING

Parking will cost you $17 at the lots pictured below.

RIDESHARE

If you're opting for rideshare, such as Uber or Lyft, have your driver drop you off at Dickies Arena, near Montgomery and Dickies Way. For pickup, have them go to 3596 Harley Ave.

Rideshare services do not have access to the stock show grounds.

In the map above, you can see the rideshare pickup location at the North Entrance of the Stockyards, at Harley Ave. near The Corkyard on Simmons Bank Plaza. In the map below, you can find the drop off location at the West Entrance on Dickies Way, between Montgomery St. and Dickies Arena.



