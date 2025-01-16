Arctic front collides with weekend events in North Texas

FORT WORTH — As North Texas expects below-freezing temperatures starting Saturday, there are questions as to how it will affect a stacked weekend of big events, such as the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo and MLK parades.

In Fort Worth, the message is clear: "Saddle up and bundle up" for the cold weather this weekend.

"We're ready to stock show, regardless of what Mother Nature brings us," said Matt Brockman with the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

Brockman said that their event happens this time every year, and participants are prepared for freezing conditions.

"We know what we need to do at times when those temps drop down around freezing. So, layer up, everything's in place here," Brockman said.

Brockman said most of the FWSSR events are held inside and in indoor arenas.

The city, in partnership with the FWSSR, even paid $40 million to remodel its Will Rogers Memorial Center with brand-new swine stables and arenas, equipped with state-of-the-art heating systems to keep people and livestock safe and comfy.

Organizers also say the Rodeo's All Western parade is still a go for Saturday morning downtown, with the coldest temperatures of the year hitting Monday right in the middle of Martin Luther King Day.

"No one can predict God to weather, not even myself," said Fort Worth MLK Parade chair, Krista Daniels.

Daniels assures her committee is already working with the city of Fort Worth on possibly holding the parade inside the convention center or rescheduling it. But she said the weather will not dampen its 40th-year celebration.

"People from Dallas, Arlington, Everman, Crowley, Denton; they're all signing up to come. They're wanting to be a part of this. So, I'm asking God to please, please don't let the weather stop it," Daniels said.

Daniels also said there will be more floats and entertainment for the 40th celebration and the FWSSR said it is adding new bull riding events this year.

Daniels said she expects to have a game plan for the parade by Friday.