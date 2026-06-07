deGrom dominates as Rangers blank Guardians 10-0

Jacob deGrom allowed only three singles over six innings, Justin Foscue hit the first of Texas' four home runs and the Rangers beat Cleveland 10-0 on Sunday, giving them three consecutive series wins for the first time this season.

Two-time Cy Young award winner deGrom (5-4) got his 101st career victory with six strikeouts, including the last four hitters he faced, and two walks. The right-hander is 3-1 with a 1.26 ERA in six home starts, and 43 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings.

Foscue's two-run homer in the first put Texas up to stay. Josh Jung, Wyatt Langford and Michael Helman also went deep.

The Rangers (32-33) took two of three games against Cleveland, after the same at St. Louis since a three-game sweep of Kansas City at home last weekend. That 7-2 mark is their best nine-game stretch under first-year manager Skip Schumaker.

Cleveland left-hander Joey Cantillo (4-3) struck out seven in his five innings, but gave up seven runs and the first three Texas homers.

After striking out José Ramírez with the bases loaded to end the fifth inning, deGrom struck out the Guardians' Nos. 3-5 hitters in the sixth. It was deGrom's 261st career start since his MLB debut in 2014, and his first against Cleveland, the only team he had never faced.

Peyton Grey, Tyler Alexander and Luis Curvelo finished off the Rangers' eighth shutout this season. The Guardians, 19-11 in their past 30 games, were held scoreless for the sixth time.

Jung's eighth homer was part of a four-run third for Texas that included a two-run double by Ezequiel Duran, who finished with four hits and three RBIs.

Langford, in his third game back after missing 39 games with a right forearm strain, made it 7-0 with his homer in the fourth.

Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams (9-3, 3.20 ERA) tries to become the first MLB starter to get to 10 wins Monday night at home against the New York Yankees.

Texas has a day off before Nathan Eovaldi (5-6, 4.10) starts the series opener at Kansas City on Tuesday.