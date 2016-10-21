Wildest moments of the 2016 election, ranked

During a 2005 conversation with TV host Billy Bush, then of "Access Hollywood," Trump was caught on a hot microphone bragging in explicit language about groping women and getting away with it because he's "famous."
"I never said I'm a perfect person," Trump said in a semi-apologetic video released amid heavy bipartisan criticism.
For his role in the debacle, Billy Bush – the nephew of former President George H.W. Bush – was fired from NBC's "Today" show.
After Trump denied groping women, 10 women came forward to say he'd done just that to them. Trump called their claims "totally and absolutely false."