Columbia University President Dr. Minouche Shafik resigns months after campus protests

NEW YORK – Columbia University President Dr. Minouche Shafik announced she was resigning on Wednesday. The announcement came months after she was criticized for her handling of antisemitism on campus and protests in response to the Israel-Hamas war.

In a letter sent to students and faculty, Shafik wrote in part:

"I write with sadness to tell you that I am stepping down as president of Columbia University effective August 14, 2024. I have had the honor and privilege to lead this incredible institution, and I believe that–working together–we have made progress in a number of important areas. However, it has also been a period of turmoil where it has been difficult to overcome divergent views across our community. This period has taken a considerable toll on my family, as it has for others in our community. Over the summer, I have been able to reflect and have decided that my moving on at this point would best enable Columbia to traverse the challenges ahead. I am making this announcement now so that new leadership can be in place before the new term begins."

Shafik, who is British-American, went on to say she has been asked by the United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary to chair a review of the government's approach to international development, which will allow her to return to the House of Lords in the U.K. Parliament.

"I am very pleased and appreciative that this will afford me the opportunity to return to work on fighting global poverty and promoting sustainable development, areas of lifelong interest to me," she wrote.

Shafik became president of the school at the beginning of the 2023-2024 academic year. She was the first woman to hold the position.

Katrina Armstrong has been named interim president, according to Columbia's website.

In a message to the Columbia community, she wrote in part, "As I step into this role, I am acutely aware of the trials the University has faced over the past year. We should neither understate their significance, nor allow them to define who we are and what we will become."

Columbia's fall semester begins Sept. 3. The university has already started restricting access to its main campus in case of potential disruptions, and earlier this month, Shafik proposed the school add peace officers to its security personnel.

Read Dr. Shafik's full resignation announcement

Dr. Shafik criticized over response to antisemitism, campus protests

Shafik testified before Congress in April as part of a series of hearings about antisemitism on school campuses nationwide. She was criticized by members of Congress, including Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina and Rep. Burgess Owens of Utah, for allegedly tolerating hostility toward the university's Jewish students.

Some New York lawmakers began calling for Shafik's resignation in the wake of the controversy.

Later in April, pro-Palestinian demonstrators began camping out on the school's main lawn, calling on the school to divest from companies doing business with Israel. More than 100 people were arrested, but protesters returned, occupying the main lawn for about two weeks. School officials held discussions with student protest organizers, but talks eventually broke down and students were given a deadline to take down their tents. Protesters then forced their way into Columbia's Hamilton Hall.

On April 30, Shafik contacted the New York City Police Department and requested their help clearing Hamilton Hall and dismantling the encampment. Over 100 people were arrested. Charges were later dropped against most of the Columbia students and staff who were arrested.

The school canceled its main commencement ceremony in May over security concerns, instead holding dozens of smaller ceremonies for individual schools.

In the wake of the protests, hundreds of Columbia faculty members passed a resolution of no confidence in Shafik, claiming she put students at risk by calling police and violated fundamental requirements of academic freedom.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.