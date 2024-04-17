Watch Live: Columbia University president testifies about antisemitism on college campuses

NEW YORK -- Columbia University President Dr. Minouche Shafik is testifying before Congress, as part of ongoing hearings about antisemitism on school campuses.

"Columbia strives to be a community free of discrimination and hate in all its forms, and we condemn the antisemitism that is so pervasive today," Dr. Shafik told the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

The committee played a video montage of what it called evidence of unchecked antisemitism on the university's campus.

"At Columbia, and numerous other schools, there has been a pattern of unapproved antisemitic events organized and attended by university students and staff," Committee Chair Rep. Virginia Foxx said.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Jewish students at Columbia have experienced a dramatic increase of antisemitism over the past six months. In October, the NYPD confirmed a swastika was found inside a building, and dueling demonstrations over the Israel Hamas war have intensified in the months since.

"I've spent most of my time since becoming president trying to tackle this issue," said Dr. Shafik.

Columbia's response to protests on campus

Dr. Shafik said the school is committed to allowing free speech on campus, even designating certain areas for protests, so other students can avoid demonstrations and teaching isn't disrupted. She also said the university has taken drastic steps to ensure safety for all students.

"Our actions included support for students, enhanced reporting channels for incidents, hiring additional staff to investigate complaints, developing new policies on demonstrations, holding listening forums to model respectful behaviors, launching educational programs and forming a taskforce of our senior leaders to propose solutions to antisemitism," she said.

Columbia suspended two student groups, the Students for Justice in Palestine and the Jewish Voice for Peace, last year after protests over the Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the war on Gaza. School officials said the groups violated university policies.

The U.S. Department of Education then launched an investigation to see if Columbia, and Cooper Union, violated their legal obligations under Title 6 of the Civil Rights Act to provide students a school environment free of discrimination based on race, color or national origin.

"As president of the university, my immediate responsibility was to ensure the physical safety and security of our community. We were for the most part successful in that respect. Most of our students, faculty and staff understood this priority, welcomed it and were crucial partners in helping us keep our campus safe," Dr. Shafik wrote an op-ed that was published Tuesday in The Wall Street Journal, titled, "What I Plan to Tell Congress Tomorrow."

"A more complicated issue was the conflict between the free-speech rights of pro-Palestinian protesters and the impact that these protests were having on our Jewish students and their supporters. Some things that were said at those protests and on social media were profoundly unsettling and frightening," her op-ed continued. "Trying to reconcile the speech rights of one part of our community with the rights of another part of our community to live in a supportive environment or at least an environment free of fear, harassment and discrimination, has been the central challenge at our university and on campuses across the country."

Dr. Shafik is the latest university president called to testify about antisemitism on campus. Harvard University's Claudine Gay, University of Pennsylvania's Liz Magill and Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sally Kornbluth appeared before the committee last December, leading to Gay and Magill's resignation. New York City Department of Education Commissioner David Banks said last week he has also been asked to testify next month.

Wednesday's hearing is expected to last several hours, and many Columbia students will be watching closely to see how their president commits to keeping them safe. The two suspended student groups, along with Columbia University Apartheid Divest, are staging a demonstration, called the Gaza Solidarity Encampment, with dozens of tents on the school's main lawn. They are calling on the university to divest from certain Israeli-linked companies, and say the encampment will remain until that happens.