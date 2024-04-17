Pro-Palestinian, pro-Israeli demonstrators face off outside Columbia University

NEW YORK -- Dueling protests between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators were held outside Columbia University on Wednesday.

The main entrance gate was closed as demonstrations grew in front of the university. Students can still pass through the multiple side entrances, but they do have to show student IDs to get on campus grounds, which is not typically protocol.

Demonstrators started gathering outside the school Wednesday afternoon.

On one side were pro-Palestinian students, who are calling for an end to the war in Gaza.

CBS New York's Ali Bauman spoke with one graduate student who was suspended about two weeks ago for refusing to comply with a school investigation after he attended a pro-Palestinian rally.

While this was going on, two Jewish students were passing by and started to cry. They said hearing their classmates chant the word "intifada" deeply troubles them, and one said as a Jew, she now regrets coming to Columbia due to the antisemitism she has seen and experienced on campus in the last few months.

The other side of the rally said they were there to "end Jew hatred." They're calling on Columbia to address rising antisemitism on campus, saying they want this school administration and other universities to do more to enforce policies to protect Jewish students.

The protests came as University President Dr. Minouche Shafik was grilled by members of the House Education Committee on Capitol Hill over allegations the university has failed to protect Jewish students. She said the university is trying to balance free speech while banning hate speech.

There is a heavy NYPD presence at the protests.

There are no reports of any arrests so far.

Stay with CBS2 News for the latest on this developing story.