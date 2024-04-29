Columbia protest continues on last day of classes. What to know about finals and graduation.

NEW YORK -- Columbia University is holding its last day of classes Monday, as the pro-Palestinian protest continues on campus.

Students will spend the rest of the week studying for their final exams, which are scheduled to start Friday.

Columbia finals and graduation

It was a calm weekend on campus, as students wrap up their classes and prepare for their finals.

The university previously announced exams must include a remote option for those who have requested support.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of uncertainty about the future, including what is going to happen with graduation.

The pro-Palestinian encampment sits right next to the school's commencement site, where the ceremony is scheduled for May 15.

"We all agree that this situation must be resolved so that everyone can complete the semester, students can go home, and we can provide graduating students and their loved ones the celebratory commencement they deserve," university officials said in their latest statement.

Columbia talks continue with protesters

Columbia says talks are ongoing with the demonstrators, and their encampment that sprung up nearly two weeks ago can stay, for now.

The university has repeatedly set and then pushed back deadlines to remove the tent city. Over the weekend, school officials said there is no truth to claims of an impending lockdown or evictions.

On Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams reiterated the NYPD will only intervene if Columbia requests it do so.

"Once that request is made, you want to do it with the minimum amount of force, because you are talking about young people and you're not trying to in any way jeopardize their safety," Adams said. "As of this time, Columbia University stated that they want to sit down and speak with the students and the other college campuses as well, and we're not going to do anything unless the college campuses request such."

Twice over the weekend, the university scheduled briefings to provide more information about the situation on campus, but cancelled both times.