Columbia protesters gather outside NYPD headquarters after campus arrests. Watch live update.

NEW YORK -- Columbia University called in the NYPD and cleared protesters from campus Tuesday, nearly two weeks after demonstrators set up a pro-Palestinian encampment on the school's main lawn. More than 200 people were arrested.

Protesters moved to One Police Plaza overnight, where they are waiting for their fellow demonstrators to be released. CBS New York's Natalie Duddridge reported the crowd is cheering each time someone comes out, and the mood appears to be celebratory, with food, supplies and music.

We are outside 1 Police Plaza, where supporters are awaiting the release of demonstrators who were taken into custody overnight from Columbia & City College. Many tell us they have not slept, and say they will stay here until every demonstrator is released @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/ydZkolBfy3 — Natalie Duddridge (@NatDuddridgeTV) May 1, 2024

One protester from City College of New York said it took several hours to be processed before he was charged with trespassing.

"They did not listen, they proceeded with the arrests even though I complied with their orders to exit the campus," he told Duddridge. "These are the marks from the zip-ties from how tight they were, bruising here. And this is because they pulled me down from an elevated surface."

Police have not confirmed exactly how many people were arrested during Tuesday's demonstrations at Columbia or City College.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials are expected to share an update from One Police Plaza at 9 a.m. Watch streaming live on CBS News New York.

"Once I became aware of the outside agitators who were part of this operation, as Columbia mentioned in their letter and their request with the New York City Police Department, it was clear we had to take appropriate actions," the mayor said Wednesday in an interview with CBS Mornings, though he declined to go into specifics about those agitators.

Columbia president calls NYPD onto campus

New York City police enter an upper floor of Hamilton Hall on the Columbia University campus using a tactical vehicle, in New York Tuesday, April 30, 2024, after a building was taken over by protesters earlier Tuesday. Craig Ruttle / AP

Columbia University President Dr. Minouche Shafik called police to campus after two weeks of talks with protesters. Officers arrested dozens of people, who the university said had occupied Hamilton Hall.

A swarm of police started assembling outside the school around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Some entered campus on foot, while others used a large vehicle with an extended ramp to enter the building through a second-floor window. They pried open the doors, cleared furniture that had been stacked in stairwells and used flashbangs to disorient the protesters.

In the end, Hamilton Hall was cleared, and two encampments on the lawn were dismantled.

"The events on campus last night have left us no choice. With the support of the University's Trustees, I have determined that the building occupation, the encampments, and related disruptions pose a clear and present danger to persons, property, and the substantial functioning of the University and require the use of emergency authority to protect persons and property," the president wrote in her letter to police. "With the utmost regret, we request the NYPD's help to clear all individuals from Hamilton Hall and all campus encampments. As part of this process, we understand that the NYPD plans to use its LRAD technology to inform participants in the encampments that they must disperse."

University officials said they believe the group that broke into the building was led by people who are not affiliated with the school. Administrators said they were forced to call police after protesters chose to escalate the situation by occupying the hall and threatening a member of the facilities team in the process.

Columbia's president asked the NYPD to maintain a presence on campus until May 17, after the school's May 15 commencement, to make sure the encampments are not re-established.