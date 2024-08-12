Columbia University implements campus ID requirement. Here's what to know about the changes.

NEW YORK -- Columbia University is restricting access to its main campus in Morningside Heights.

Starting Monday, students and staff must have a school ID to enter, and guests must be pre-registered.

University officials say the move comes amid reports of potential disruptions ahead of the new school year.

Last spring, pro-Palestinian demonstrations led to encampments and unrest on campus, resulting in hundreds of arrests.

Just last week, a university administrator's home was vandalized in Brooklyn, and three administrators resigned over text messages that Columbia University President Minouche Shafik said "touched on antisemitic tropes."

Columbia University activates "orange" access level

According to the university website, campus access is listed at "orange" level, which means only school ID holders are allowed and only the following entrances are open:

College Walk at 116th Street and Broadway

College Walk at 116th Street and Amsterdam Avenue

Wien Gate on 116th Street between Amsterdam Avenue and Morningside Drive

John Jay Gate on 114th Street between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue

Northwest Corner Building at 120th Street and Broadway (CUID swipe access from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., seven days a week)



Columbia says the new rules will remain in effect until further notice. Classes for the fall 2024 term start on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

University officials were also said to be considering expanded powers for campus public safety officers, including the ability to arrest people.

