Columbia University graduation ceremonies begin today after main commencement canceled

NEW YORK - Columbia University starts its graduation ceremonies Friday.

This year, Columbia will not be holding the planned main ceremony on the South Lawn of the Morningside Heights campus. Dozens of smaller ceremonies will be held instead.

Columbia University decided to cancel its main commencement after weeks of pro-Palestinian protests and turmoil on campus.

Despite bringing in the NYPD, officials cited security concerns, and instead offered students smaller school-level ceremonies where they will be honored alongside their peers.

The first graduation is taking place Friday morning at the Baker Athletics Complex in Inwood, the new location for the majority of the graduations.

Columbia University officials say a great deal of effort is being made to ensure the ceremonies remain safe and respectful.

The series of ceremonies begins Friday, and will run until next Thursday. Tickets are required to attend.

Schedule of Columbia commencement ceremonies

Friday, May 10

• 8:30 a.m. - Professional Studies, Morning Ceremony | Baker Athletics Complex

• 12:30 p.m. - Professional Studies, Afternoon Ceremony | Baker Athletics Complex

• 4:30 p.m. - Social Work | Baker Athletics Complex

• 5:30 p.m. - Columbia Climate School | The Forum

Saturday, May 11

• 8:00 a.m. - Business School, EMBA & PhD Candidates | Baker Athletics Complex

• 11:30 a.m. - Business School, MBA | Baker Athletics Complex

• Architecture, Planning and Preservation | St. Paul's Chapel

Sunday, May 12

• 8:00 a.m. - Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, PhD | Baker Athletics Complex

• 10:00 a.m. - Baccalaureate Service | St. Paul's Chapel

• 11:00 a.m. - Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, MA | Baker Athletics Complex

• 3:00 p.m. - The Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science, Graduate Ceremony | Baker Athletics Complex

Monday, May 13

• 8:00 a.m. - Columbia School of General Studies | Baker Athletics Complex

• 11:45 a.m. - The Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science, Undergraduate Ceremony | Baker Athletics Complex

• 3:30 p.m. - Law School | Baker Athletics Complex

• 7:30 p.m. - International and Public Affairs | Baker Athletics Complex

Tuesday, May 14

• 9:30 a.m. - Columbia College | Baker Athletics Complex

• 10:00 a.m. - School of Nursing | The Armory

• 10:00 a.m. - Physical Therapy | Alumni Auditorium, CUIMC

• 3:30 p.m. - Genetic Counseling | VEC 201, CUIMC

• 4:00 p.m. - Mailman School of Public Health | The Armory

• 5:00 p.m. - Business School, MS | David Geffen Hall, Manhattanville Campus

• Teachers College | United Palace Theatre

Wednesday, May 15

• 12:00 p.m. - Journalism School | Roone Arledge Auditorium, Lerner Hall

• 2:00 p.m. - Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons | The Armory

• 4:00 p.m. - Barnard College | Radio City Music Hall

• 7:00 p.m. - School of the Arts | Roone Arledge Auditorium, Lerner Hall

• Teachers College | United Palace Theatre