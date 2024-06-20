Charges dropped against most Columbia students, staff arrested inside Hamilton Hall

NEW YORK -- Charges were dropped Thursday against most of the Columbia University students and staff who had been arrested inside Hamilton Hall during pro-Palestinian demonstrations back in April.

The Manhattan district attorney's office says of the 46 people charged with trespassing, 31 cases have been dismissed due to a lack of evidence. The DA says surveillance cameras inside the building had been covered and that no police officers were injured during the arrests.

Prosecutors told 13 others that their cases would be dropped if they avoid getting arrested in the next six months, but they rejected that offer. Of those 13, only two are students.

A group of Columbia students spoke outside Manhattan criminal court Thursday to address the dropped charges.

"The state has attempted once again to divide us, dismissing some of our cases and offering others deals in accordance with their outside agitator narrative. As ever, we categorically reject this division as one drawn along arbitrary, classist lines meant to preserve the sanctity of Columbia University, not an institution in the city of New York, but always above and apart from it," one student said.

The students and staff who are no longer facing charges will still have to deal with ongoing school disciplinary proceedings, according to the DA's office.

The DA's office is continuing to pursue cases involving assaults against police officers.

The arrests ended two weeks of demonstrations at Columbia University as students called on the school to divest from companies doing business with Israel. Protesters had set up an encampment on the school's main lawn, and some forced their way inside Hamilton Hall after discussions with school officials broke down.

Columbia President Dr. Minouche Shafik then requested the New York City Police Department's help to clear the hall.