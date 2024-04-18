More arrests at Columbia University as pro-Palestinian, pro-Israeli demonstrators face off

NEW YORK -- There were new tensions at Columbia University on Thursday morning as pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators faced off.

The NYPD made some arrests. It all happened a day after the university's president was grilled on Capitol Hill.

Things calmed down as the morning went on, as protesters still in attendance were vastly outnumbered by police.

The dueling demonstrations started on Wednesday, but were ratcheted up on Thursday. The arrests started just after 8 a.m., as small pro-Palestinian demonstrations were taking place outside Columbia's campus gates. Some demonstrators expressed discontent with how they say the NYPD handled the situation.

"There was no point of ever working with the police. Like every single step of the way, they were escalating it," a protester named Selena said.

A protester is taken into custody during dueling demonstrations between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel supporters outside of Columbia University in Manhattan on April 18, 2024 CBS2

It wasn't immediately clear how many arrests were made. According to protesters, police started detaining them for blocking the entrance to the subway, which they say was not the case.

"Not allowing us to exercise any of our rights," Selena said.

In a statement on the university's website, Columbia University President Minouche Shafik said she ordered NYPD to "begin clearing the encampment from the South Lawn of Morningside campus that had been set up by students in the early hours of Wednesday morning."

The statement continued, "I took this extraordinary step because these are extraordinary circumstances. The individuals who established the encampment violated a long list of rules and policies. Through direct conversations and in writing, the university provided multiple notices of these violations, including a written warning at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday notifying students who remained in the encampment as of 9:00 p.m. that they would face suspension pending investigation."

Protests continue after Columbia's president testifies on Capitol Hill

Demonstrations began when Shafik testified Wednesday on Capitol Hill, where she was accused of failing to discipline students for antisemitic rhetoric. Demonstrators at the Morningside Heights campus reacted to her testimony.

"Columbia has shown over and over they don't care about students' rights, voices or safety," said Aidan Parisi, a pro-Palestinian protester.

"I'm scared to wear a Jewish star here. I've gotten very nasty antisemitic comments at me and I don't understand how this is accepted," Kim Silverman said.

The vast majority of Thursday morning's protesters were not Columbia students.