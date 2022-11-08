Election Day in the Tri-State: New York governor's race updates, voter guide, analysis & more

Election Day in the Tri-State: New York governor's race updates, voter guide, analysis & moreget the free app
NEW YORK -- It's Election Day, and voters are casting their ballots across the country and Tri-State Area.
All eyes are on the race for New York governor, with Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul being challenged by Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin.
Click here to find your polling place and see what's on your ballot.
See live updates below for the latest.
Hochul calls on voters to "exercise your right"
Gov. Kathy Hochul started her morning greeting commuters at the 86th Street subway station.
As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, she's set to hit a number of different stations and diners throughout the city, working for every last vote even on Election Day.
"Election Day has arrived, and I'm calling on anyone who has not had a chance to early vote, who waited for this very magical day, to get out there and exercise your right to make a decision in a race that has the most extreme contrast we've ever seen in decades here in the state of New York for governor," Hochul said Tuesday morning.
Hochul made her rounds throughout the Upper East Side ahead of what's set to be a busy day for the governor. She's hoping voters will elect her in her own right to a full four-year term leading the state of New York.
It's Hochul's 14th election, but this would be the Buffalo native's first history-making win. If victorious, she becomes the first woman elected governor in New York's history.
Although with a tight race expected against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, political experts say Hochul needs African American voters in New York City and women to turn out in big numbers for a win.
"It depends whether people come out upstate, in the suburbs, in the city. That's politics," said Frederick Umane, Republican Commissioner for the New York City Board of Elections.
Those Maldonado spoke with first in line at Robert Wagner Middle School said they understand a lot is rising on Tuesday's votes.
"I know that it's a tight race, which makes it even more important for people to show up," Upper East Side resident Isaiah Anderson said.
"This is the first time since at least I've been a voter in the state, where it's been so important for everyone to go out and cast their ballot, because it's not so obviously going to go blue, like it has historically," said Upper East Side resident Allison Schultz.
Hochul spent the last week campaigning hard. She met with folks on the Upper West Side and Harlem on Monday, before heading up to Buffalo where she made her closing arguments in hopes to energize voters. On Sunday, she spoke in Yonkers, joined by supporter President Joe Biden.
Her latest remarks Tuesday morning were her job as governor isn't over yet.
"I want to lead this state into the next four years and possibly beyond with that sense of optimism that we haven't had here in a long time. I want to bring that to New Yorkers, and that's what's going to start first thing tomorrow morning," she said.
Hochul said she's been running a marathon since August of last year when she was sworn in as governor, and she's prepared to continue running for the next four years.
Zeldin: "Today is a day for no excuses"
Republican Lee Zeldin held his final campaign rally in Medford, not far from his home in Shirley.
The parking lot at Suffolk County Republican Headquarters was full of Zeldin supporters and campaign volunteers Tuesday morning, CBS2's John Dias reported.
Zeldin continued his tough on crime messaging, galvanizing supporters before they started phone banking and door knocking.
The race is unexpectedly close. Political strategists said Zeldin has to fight for a share of Westchester County and win overwhelmingly on Long Island in order to defeat Gov. Kathy Hochul.
"Today is a day for no excuses. Tomorrow is a day for action, to be able to get to work, to actually be able to turn things around in this state and this country," said Zeldin. "When you're running to be the governor of New York, you're running to be the governor of all New Yorkers. This is a campaign to give people their government back, to have a governor who doesn't view New Yorkers as his or her apostles."
"There should be no mystery as to why Kathy Hochul is going to lose this race today," he added.
Zeldin voted before the rally at his polling place in Mastic Beach. He's expected to head to another campaign location in Patchogue
Mayor Eric Adams endorsed Hochul, but Zeldin said he'd work hand-in-hand with Adams to ensure New York City streets are safe.
Coping with election anxiety
With so much at stake with this midterm election, some are feeling anxiety about the outcome. We hear from a psychologist for his advice.
Gov. Hochul makes final push to voters
Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to visit a number of subway stations and diners on the Upper East Side ahead of her watch party later this evening. The governor says she's not done yet.
This is Hochul's 14th election, but she's never had so much on the line. If she wins, she will become the first woman elected governor in the state's history.
Monday morning, she met with folks on the Upper West Side, talking about crime and pointing out that she had her first press conference with Mayor Eric Adams on subway crime six days after she took office.
She then hit the pavement in Harlem in hopes of energizing voters, before heading to Buffalo where she made her closing arguments before a massive crowd.
Meanwhile on Sunday, she spoke in Yonkers, joined by supporter President Joe Biden.
With a tight race expected, political experts say Hochul needs African American voters in New York City and she needs women to turn out in big numbers to secure a win.
"I will not let you down, because you've never let me down. The work that you've been doing -- the tireless work, the reaching everybody, pulling them out, saying this vote matters. It matters," she told supporters in Buffalo. "I'm so grateful, so grateful for that effort. It is humbling for a daughter of Buffalo to be a governor of New York, and I thank every one of you."
She is ready for a full four-year term as the governor and she is doing everything in her power to make sure voters mark her name on the ballot.
Rep. Zeldin looks to pull off upset
Gov. Kathy Hochul's Republican challenger Congressman Lee Zeldin has been focusing heavily on crime during his campaign. Zeldin says if elected, he'll work closely with Mayor Eric Adams to make the city safer.
He'll start his day voting, then head to Medford to host a rally -- his last before the polls close tonight -- to galvanize supporters.
This race is unexpectedly close in heavily Democratic New York. Political strategists say in order for Zeldin to win, he has to fight for his share of Westchester and win Long Island overwhelmingly.
The key issues are crime and public safety. Zeldin insists crime is out of control and that in her time in office, Hochul has not been able to stop it.
But she has attacked Zeldin for rushing to crime scenes to highlight the issue. He was at a Bronx subway station where a man was stabbed in the neck Sunday to urge voters to save the state.
He's already feeling optimistic that he and other Republicans will win.
"There will be no regret, there will be just a sigh of relief. You all will be able to listen to hard fought and well earned victory speeches being delivered by all of your candidates," Zeldin said Monday.
Although New York City has long been regarded as a Democratic stronghold -- nearly 70% of voters register as Democrat -- Zeldin thinks his success in the city will determine the outcome.
While Adams has endorsed Hochul, Zeldin says he will work hand in hand with the mayor to make the streets safe again.
Tri-State voter guide
CLICK HERE to find out when and where to cast your vote, as well as what's on the ballot in your area.
Candidates on the issues
Be prepared for ballot questions
In addition to voting for candidates, there may also be ballot questions to vote on. Not every county has them.
In Connecticut, Hartford County will vote on city charter revisions.
In New Jersey, there's on measure in Mercer County. Trenton voters will decide on expanding the Board of Education and if those seats should be elected or appointed.
In New York City, there are four questions, ranging from environmental bonds to racial equity.
CLICK HERE for our Tri-State voter guide with a sample of your ballot.
Long Island races to watch
There are four tight Congressional races on Long Island and none of them are considered a sure thing.
Three of the four are open seats, because Lee Zeldin, Tom Suozzi and Kathleen Rice all decided not to seek re-election.
CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has more on the 4th Congressional District on Nassau County's South Shore, which is considered a toss up.
Heating up in Hudson Valley
Republicans are spending big bucks to knock off powerful incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and may be in danger of losing his seat.
All signs point to a competitive race between Maloney and GOP challenger Mike Lawler. It's rated by most pundits as a toss-up, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday.