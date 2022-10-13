Watch CBS News
Tri-State voter guide: Nov. 8 General Election details and deadlines

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Oct. 14 deadline to register to vote in New York
Oct. 14 deadline to register to vote in New York 00:14

NEW YORK -- Voters will hit the polls next month to cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 General Election. 

Here are some key details and deadlines to know before you go.

New York

  • Voter registration deadline: Oct. 14. CLICK HERE to check your status.
  • Absentee ballot request deadline: Oct. 24 by mail, or Nov. 7 in person. CLICK HERE for more information.
  • Early voting dates: Oct. 29, 2022 to Nov. 6, 2022. CLICK HERE to find your location. 
  • Election Day poll hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. CLICK HERE to find your location. 
  • CLICK HERE for a sample of what's on the ballot.
  • New York City voters, CLICK HERE for the city's election hub.

New Jersey

  • Voter registration deadline: Oct. 18. CLICK HERE to check your status.
  • Absentee ballot request deadline: Nov. 1 by mail, or Nov. 7 in person. CLICK HERE for more information.
  • Early voting dates: Oct. 29, 2022 to Nov. 5, 2022. CLICK HERE to find your location. 
  • Election Day poll hours: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. CLICK HERE to find your location. 
  • CLICK HERE for a sample of what's on the ballot.

Connecticut

  • Voter registration deadline: Nov. 1. CLICK HERE to check your status.
  • Absentee ballot request deadline: Nov. 7. CLICK HERE for more information.
  • Early voting dates: None.
  • Election Day poll hours: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. CLICK HERE to find your location. 
  • CLICK HERE for a sample of what's on the ballot.

CLICK HERE for our latest political coverage leading up to Election Day, and don't miss "The Point with Marcia Kramer" on Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 11:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

