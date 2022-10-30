The Point: Republican candidate for New York governor Lee Zeldin talks crime, congestion pricing and more as Early Voting begins

The Point: Rep. Lee Zeldin on the issues this Election Day

The Point: Rep. Lee Zeldin on the issues this Election Day

The Point: Rep. Lee Zeldin on the issues this Election Day

NEW YORK -- Congressman Lee Zeldin is looking to become the first Republican governor of New York since George Pataki.

CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer sat down with the three-term Congressman and Army veteran, as he hopes to trade his perch in Washington for the executive mansion in Albany.

The Point

Kramer asked Zeldin how he will avoid the gridlock of a Republican governor facing a Democrat-controlled legislature. They also spoke about his plan for public safety, including arming some school safety agents.

Continuing their conversation, Kramer asked Zeldin about former President Donald Trump and whether he would consider granting clemency in the New York attorney general's civil suit. They also talked about the MTA and congestion pricing, and his promise to make the biggest tax cut in state history.

Your Point

Next up, we ask New Yorkers in Nassau County about the present governor, the issues facing the next and the race to pick a new captain of the ship of state.

They brought up things like women's rights, immigration, taxes, crime and inflation.

Exclamation Point

When it was their turn to ask the questions, voters we spoke with said they wanted to know about bipartisanship across the aisle, help for students struggling with the current cost of living, and Zeldin's stance on the 2020 election results and Jan. 6 capitol riot.

Kramer also asked a series of rapid-fire questions about his family, personality, shopping preferences and who he would speak with living or dead.

Next week, Kramer sits down with Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul for more on her side of the race.

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point."