Watch CBS News
Politics

The Point: Republican candidate for New York governor Lee Zeldin talks crime, congestion pricing and more as Early Voting begins

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

The Point: Rep. Lee Zeldin on the issues this Election Day
The Point: Rep. Lee Zeldin on the issues this Election Day 19:14

NEW YORK -- Congressman Lee Zeldin is looking to become the first Republican governor of New York since George Pataki.

CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer sat down with the three-term Congressman and Army veteran, as he hopes to trade his perch in Washington for the executive mansion in Albany. 

The Point

The Point: Rep. Lee Zeldin on the issues this Election Day 19:14

Kramer asked Zeldin how he will avoid the gridlock of a Republican governor facing a Democrat-controlled legislature. They also spoke about his plan for public safety, including arming some school safety agents.

Continuing their conversation, Kramer asked Zeldin about former President Donald Trump and whether he would consider granting clemency in the New York attorney general's civil suit. They also talked about the MTA and congestion pricing, and his promise to make the biggest tax cut in state history.

Your Point

Your Point: New York governor's race 02:24

Next up, we ask New Yorkers in Nassau County about the present governor, the issues facing the next and the race to pick a new captain of the ship of state.

They brought up things like women's rights, immigration, taxes, crime and inflation.

Exclamation Point

Exclamation Point: Extended interview with Rep. Lee Zeldin 08:52

When it was their turn to ask the questions, voters we spoke with said they wanted to know about bipartisanship across the aisle, help for students struggling with the current cost of living, and Zeldin's stance on the 2020 election results and Jan. 6 capitol riot.

Kramer also asked a series of rapid-fire questions about his family, personality, shopping preferences and who he would speak with living or dead.

Next week, Kramer sits down with Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul for more on her side of the race. 

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point." 

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 2:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.