Hacking of government computers months ago impacting election vote tabulation in Suffolk County

FREEPORT, N.Y. -- The hacking of Suffolk County government computers months ago is having an impact on the election.

According to CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff, election officials were going to have to physically bring computer cards to the Board of Elections in Yaphank to tabulate the votes late Tuesday night. So expect extensive delays for results to races in the county.

In Nassau County, Democrat Laura Gillen leads Republican Anthony D'Esposito 53.5 percent to 46.5 percent with 27 percent of precincts reporting in the closely watched race in the 4th Congressional District. The Gillen campaign in Freeport said it is cautiously optimistic, but added the race is too close to call because the results just aren't coming in fast enough.

Election Results 2022: Check full New York and New Jersey election results

All four Congressional races on Long Island are competitive, with the Gillen-D'Esposito matchup, a battle for the open seat vacated by Kathleen Rice, deemed a toss up. There was a large turnout among Democrats and Republicans, but the district is also made up of a significant number of unaffiliated voters.

Gillen, an attorney and mother of four, was elected supervisor of Hempstead back in 2017 and instituted sweeping ethics reforms and contract bidding. She has had to defend against a wave of discontent due to crime, even though she is decidedly against bail reform.

At the Republican watch party in Baldwin, D'Esposito's supporters remained hopeful he could snag a seat that has been in Democratic possession for 25 years, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported.

D'Esposito, of Island Park, is a Hofstra University graduate and a former NYPD detective and volunteer firefighter.