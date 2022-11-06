Watch CBS News
The Point: Gov. Kathy Hochul on guns, crime, school safety, congestion pricing and more in pitch to voters for full term

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

Kathy Hochul is the first woman to become governor of New York. Now, she wants New Yorkers to give her a full four-year term. 

Sunday on "The Point," CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer asked Hochul about polls showing a closer-than-expected race with Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, guns, school safety, congestion pricing, potential MTA fare hikes and more. 

Gov. Hochul answers New Yorkers' questions about jobs, housing and taxes in a bonus conversation only on CBS News New York.

New Yorkers have a lot to say about the governor's race and their hopes, fears and aspirations. They're weighing in this week.

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point." 

Zeldin appeared on "The Point" last week. Click here to watch his interview.

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on November 6, 2022 / 12:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

