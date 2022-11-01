Lee Zeldin attempts to capitalize on arrest in shooting outside of his home as New York governor's race labors on

NEW YORK -- With a week to go until Election Day, crime continues to be the key focus between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin.

But as CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported, Zeldin got a rare opportunity Tuesday to hammer home his contention that the streets are unsafe.

Zeldin must have been the news gods, or, more likely, Suffolk County police, who arrested a suspect Tuesday in the possibly gang-related shooting outside the congressman's home last month. It gave the Republican candidate an opportunity to highlight his signature issue.

"My daughters were pretty traumatized," Zeldin said.

Zeldin relived the frightening ordeal last month of a drive-by shooting near his Long Island home after Suffolk cops arrested a man who reportedly had in his possession the gun that was used in the shooting.

"It's important to note that this is the gun that was used in the shooting, not necessarily the person who committed the shooting," Zeldin said.

It was the Republican's way of dramatizing, once again, his contention that New Yorkers aren't safe.

"You're seeing grand larcenies skyrocket. You're seeing felony assaults skyrocket," he said.

However, Hochul parried back, accusing Zeldin and fellow Republicans of overplaying the crime card to win votes.

"He's working to keep people scared, whereas I and other Democrats are working to keep people safe. And as the polls get down to the end here I believe you'll start to see a separation between us, even more so, as people realize that rhetoric is not going to get them safer," Hochul said.

Although some polls have seen the race tightening, a new Emerson College/PIX11 poll has Hochul extending her lead to 8 points, 52-44, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.

Hochul continued to campaign hard, posing with a baby in the Bronx and meeting with Bengali community leaders. Once again she talked abut her record on public safety and getting guns off the street. But in a sign of the tight contest, it was also an attempt to get people to go to the polls.

"You will be the bell weather. You march to the polls. Early voting and on Election Day, take your family and friends. This is where we send the message across the nation that Democratic leaders will win, we're victorious, because we are out there fighting for all of you," the governor said.

Another sign of the intense fight, the Conservative party, which is backing Zeldin, began airing a radio ad calling Hochul the accidental governor.

"Kathy Hochul is only there because Andrew Cuomo put her there and this year you can repair the Hochul accident," the ad says.

Hochul also has an ad, which says, "Zeldin would overturn our laws that keep guns out of dangerous hands and allow more concealed weapons in our subways and schools."

Seven days of intense campaigning remain, as voters go to the polls for early voting. As of Monday, only about 128,000 New Yorkers had cast ballots.