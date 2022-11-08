Live Updates: Midterm elections underway as millions head to the polls

Live Updates: Midterm elections underway as millions head to the pollsget the free app
Washington — Millions of Americans are heading to the polls Tuesday as one of the most contentious and divisive campaign seasons in recent memory comes to a close, with control of Congress and critical offices around the country at stake in this year's midterm elections.
All 435 seats in the House are up for grabs, as well as 35 Senate seats. Three dozen governorships hang in the balance, as well as hundreds of races to determine control of state legislatures.
The first polls close at 6 p.m. ET in Indiana and Kentucky, and the final polls close at 1 a.m. ET in Alaska.
CBS News will provide live coverage of the midterm results throughout the night and into the early morning on the CBS News Streaming Network, and on CBS stations from 8 to 11 p.m. Elections officials at the state level have cautioned that counting all the votes will take time, and that delays in determining the winners of races are part of the process to ensure an accurate count.
Heading into Election Day, Republicans appeared in a solid position to take control of the House and challenge Democrats for control of the Senate. The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker showed the GOP on track to gain an estimated 15 seats in the lower chamber, but a number of factors will influence the final outcome.
Voters' top concerns centered around the economy and inflation, and Republicans are hoping that high consumer prices and discontent over economic headwinds will propel voters to rebuff President Biden and Democrats' agenda.
Democrats, meanwhile, are hoping that strong turnout among their core constituencies, including young voters, will be enough to stem the tide of GOP gains and retain control of Congress.
Mr. Biden, former President Barack Obama and candidate surrogates struck out across the country to rally last-minute support for their preferred candidates.
Mr. Biden spent the final weekend before Election Day with Obama in Philadelphia stumping for Democrats John Fetterman, running for Senate, and Josh Shapiro, seeking the governorship. He then headed to New York on Sunday to rally support for Gov. Kathy Hochul and, on the last full day of campaigning, to Maryland on Monday, where Democrat Wes Moore could make history as the state's first Black governor if victorious.
During their appearances, both Mr. Biden and Obama stressed to voters that fundamental rights are on the ballot Tuesday, and they warned that if Republicans are to regain majorities in the House and Senate, Mr. Biden's policy agenda would be stymied during the final two years of his first term.
"This ain't your father's Republican Party," Mr. Biden told supporters in Philadelphia on Saturday. "This is a different breed of cat."
Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, held rallies in support of Republican candidates in Pennsylvania, Florida and Ohio, where he hinted at his own political future Monday night.
"Not to detract from tomorrow's very important, even critical, election, and I would say in the strongest way it's a country-saving election ... I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," Trump said.
Where to find 2022 election results
When polls start closing Tuesday evening, the CBS News Election Center will begin updating automatically with results from Senate, House and governors' races from across the country.
The Election Center will show the overall race for control of the House and Senate, as well as a map detailing Senate results:
What time do polls close in your state?
More than 122 million Americans voted in the 2018 midterm elections, the highest number of voters for a non-presidential year since 1978, according to Pew Research Center. Will 2022 top it?
This year, some states reported record turnout in early voting. In Georgia, the secretary of state's office said more than 2.5 million early ballots were cast by the end of Friday before Election Day.
"Georgia voters came out in near presidential-level numbers," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
If you are voting on Election Day, poll closing times vary by state. If you are waiting in line when the polls close, stay in line, because you still have the right to vote. Find out more about your state's voting rules and find your polling place at vote.org.
Find a list of poll closing times in each state on Nov. 8 here.
What's at stake in the 2022 midterm elections?
The 2022 midterm elections this November could be the most consequential in years, possibly defying political history and resetting modern political norms as control of the House and Senate will be decided Tuesday.
Every seat in the House of Representatives is up for grabs, as are 35 U.S. Senate seats and 36 governorships. Several more down-ballot races for secretary of state, attorney general or control of state legislatures could have wide-ranging effects on the management of the 2024 presidential elections, as could hot-button issues like abortion rights, climate change and health care.
In the final week before the election, Republicans were in good position to win a majority of seats in the House to take control, as shown by the CBS News Battleground Tracker. Eight in 10 likely voters describe things in the country as "out of control," and Republicans are winning those who say this by over 20 points. Currently, Democrats hold small majorities in the House and Senate.
It takes 218 seats to win control of the House — here's what the Tracker currently estimates if the House elections were held today:
Read more here.
Here's who Wall Street thinks will win the midterm elections
Wall Street analysts are betting that Tuesday's midterm elections will flip control of Congress, with potentially significant implications for the U.S. economy.
History backs them up: The president's party has lost between 25 and 30 House seats in nearly every modern midterm election. But this year, the economy is playing an outsized role. A recent Gallup poll found that the portion of registered voters calling the economy "extremely important" in who they support at the ballot box is at its second-highest level in two decades.
Muddying the picture this year is that the economy is sending mixed signals. A historically strong job market and high rates of Americans starting businesses coexist with the highest inflation since the early 1980s and soaring energy costs.
In poll after poll, Americans have cited the rapidly rising price of food, gasoline and housing as a major concern going into the election. Fuel costs, in particular, have long been correlated with the approval rating of the person in the White House. While prices at the pump have fallen from record-highs levels in June, they're still nearly 40 cents a gallon higher than a year ago for regular gas.
Read more here.