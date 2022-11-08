Election Day 2022: New York governor's race, local election updates, voter guide, analysis & more

Election Day 2022: New York governor's race, local election updates, voter guide, analysis & moreget the free app
NEW YORK -- It's Election Day, and voters are casting their ballots across the country and Tri-State Area.
All eyes are on the race for New York governor, with Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul being challenged by Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin.
Click here to find your polling place and see what's on your ballot.
What could happen with the balance of power in Congress
A seismic shift in Congress could be ahead after Tuesday's election results. The stakes are high for both parties. CBS2's Dick Brennan has a look at the balance of power and what could happen.
Maloney faces Lawler in newly drawn 17th Congressional District
New York has an unusually high number of competitive congressional races this year.
In the 17th District, Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney is facing off against Republican Mike Lawler. As CBS2's Tony Aiello reports, it's a key race as Republicans nationwide hope to win control of the House.
The breeze was brisk and turnout has been steady as voters across the newly drawn 17th Congressional District make their choice.
Maloney and his husband, Randy Florke, voted near their home in Putnam County. The congressman said he planned a quiet Election Day.
"I like to go for a hike sometimes in the woods, clear my head, and again, I think that Election Day is a day to respect the voters. We've had our chance to make our case; now, it's up to them," Maloney said.
He added he planned to spend time thanking campaign volunteers.
Maloney hasn't been in a close race since 2014, when he won by 3,000 votes. Redistricting means his district now includes many Rockland County residents he has never represented.
His campaign will be keeping a close eye on returns from Peekskill, a Democratic stronghold in northern Westchester, and from Hasidic communities in Rockland, where Maloney won the endorsement of influential rabbis.
Democratic insiders are cautiously optimistic but realistic -- this race is rated a tossup.
Because Maloney runs the Democrats' effort to keep Congress, Republicans would take great delight in knocking him out.
Maloney emphasized election integrity, abortion rights and gun control during the campaign while also arguing Democratic efforts to ease inflation are beginning to work.
It's not just redistricting that's made this a tight race. House Republicans have helped funnel in more than $8 million into the district, money largely spent on political ads.
As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, Lawler voted in Pearl River with his wife, Doina, and planned a day of last-minute campaigning.
"I'll be driving around the district. We have a truck with signs and just barnstorm the district and try to turn people out to vote," he said.
Throughout his campaign, he's been focused on economic issues -- things like inflation and taxes -- and he's campaigned on crime, calling for a change to bail reform laws in the state.
He says his team has seen some high turnout numbers, which he hopes will help, and if he does come out on top, it would be the first time in 42 years that a Republican beats the sitting chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
Voters are no doubt anxious for the race to conclude after both sides spent almost $20 million on a barrage of attack ads.
Because a judge gave the OK to count most absentee ballots Tuesday night, instead of waiting until Wednesday, both campaigns expect to know the winner before the night is out.
Will New York voters elect a Republican governor for the first time in 20 years?
It's the unanswered question of the night: Are voters in the heavily Democratic Empire State ready to elect the first Republican governor in 20 years?
Kathy Hochul is doing everything in her power to prevent that.
It's judgment day for Hochul.
New York voters will tell her unequivocally whether they like the job she's done since replacing her scandal-scarred boss, Andrew Cuomo.
With crime one of the top issues in the campaign, she talked about how New York City has made a safe comeback under her leadership.
"I have covered every corner of the city, and there's so much electricity. People are walking the streets. They're in restaurants late at night, they're going to plays, they're going to entertainment. The city is back," Hochul said.
Hochul is taking a new tack in her last-minute attempt to galvanize voters in an unexpectedly tight race to become the first woman actually elected governor of the Empire State. Call it reverse psychology: Telling voters that crime can't possibly be out of control if New Yorkers are once again basking in the delights of the city that never sleeps.
"I want to lead this state over the next four years, and possibly beyond, with that sense of optimism that we've not had here in a long time," Hochul said.
Hochul, slammed for being soft on crime by Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, kept up a frenetic pace of campaigning, hoping to boost turnout in New York City, which is key to her election success.
One sign of Democratic concern and the need to get every single voter to the polls is that Hochul, a moderate, campaigned with hard left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Woodside, Queens. In recent days, she campaigned with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President Bill Clinton.
Hochul also mocked Zeldin's insistence that he is the true crime fighter.
"The difference is sound bite versus actual sound policy. It's real easy to go out on a street corner and scream about crime, but when you oppose every piece of sensible gun safety legislation that we have put forward in the state but also had a chance to stand up in Congress," Hochul said.
Here's an inside-the-campaign tidbit. Sources tell Kramer that Hochul was concerned Zeldin got a leg up on her on the crime fron when there was a shooting near his Long Island home. It showed that even a candidate for governor was not immune from crime.
New Jersey voters want their say
There may be few high-stakes races in New Jersey, but voters wanted their say with the balance of power up for grabs in Washington, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Tuesday.
It was crowded inside one polling place in Fort Lee, where few seemed satisfied with the direction the country is moving in.
"It's time for change and the only way to do it is to show your license and vote," said Jay Blau.
Inflation and abortion were top issues on people's minds. Global tensions also took a front seat.
"We need peaceful life. And second, we need safety. Third, we need the prices to come down because it's too much money," said Hasmik Manoukian.
11th Congressional District sees rematch between Malliotakis, Rose
There's a rematch in New York's 11th Congressional District between Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis and challenger Max Rose.
As CBS2's Ali Bauman reports, it's one of the most consequential races in our area.
It's the most competitive congressional race in New York City. The 11th district includes all of Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn.
Both candidates can say they have won this seat before.
Democrat Max Rose took his family to the polls Tuesday as he looks to unseat Republican Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, who already cast her ballot on the first day of early voting.
It's deja vu for the candidates. They first went against each other two years ago, when Malliotakis defeated then-freshman congressman Rose by six points.
So who are voters going for this year?
"It was Rose. I just feel like he really cares about the community and the people," Staten Island voter Destiny Abraham said.
"Of course, I voted straight down the line conservative Republican because of the devastation this current administration has perpetrated upon America," Staten Island voter Myron Walker said.
This time around, Malliotakis has been following her party's strategy, focusing on voter concerns about the economy and public safety, while Rose has been trying to distance himself from Democrats and convince voters he can forge bipartisan solutions.
"I felt like he stood for a lot of things that I personally stand for when it comes to racial injustice and things like that," Staten Island voter Jessica Green said.
"I voted for Nicole. He stood with Defund the Police, and as you can see, you can't defund the police. You're gonna lose the whole city," Staten Island voter Richard Conte said.
"Abortion rights is very important. It's a critical situation for women, so I want to vote because of that," Staten Island voter Bisi Sadiq said.
"Voting like our lives depend on it because it does," Staten Island voter Andrew Flores said.
The 11th Congressional District is the only district in New York City to have voted for former president Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020.
Staten Island definitely has a Republican stronghold, but some may be surprised to learn there are actually more registered Democrats than Republicans there, so experts say this race is really going to come down to voter turnout.
In Long Island's 4th Congressional District, GOP candidate Anthony D'Esposito in race to succeed retiring representative
In Nassau County, passionate GOP candidate Anthony D'Esposito, of Island Park, is in the race to succeed retiring Rep. Kathleen Rice. He denies he is an "errand boy" for the National Rifle Association.
The 40-year-old was born and raised in the town of Hempstead.
Like his congressional opponent, he's a product of Catholic schools; he graduated Chaminade, then went off to Hofstra. He joined the NYPD as a cop and a detective, he's a volunteer firefighter and he's described as a proud lockstep loyal Republican.
Tuesday, the big guns came out to support him -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Congressman Lee Zeldin.
"I think it will be a great partnership. I think there's a lot of things that we can do here in Nassau County with good friends," D'Esposito said. "Abortion is an important issue, but right now, the things that people are focused on are cost of living, crime and inflation, and quite frankly, a lot of people are concerned about our open borders, as well."
Hofstra pollsters point out that climate change, abortion rights, gun safety and student loan debt reduction are top of mind among young people, but so far 18-34 year olds are not going to the polls in the same proportion in Nassau County as people in other age groups. That bodes well for Republicans.
D'Esposito hopes to be the first Republican since 1997 to win the 4th Congressional District, which encompasses southwest Nassau north to Garden City and Uniondale. Observers are wondering if the bump Democrats got from the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June has deflated.
CBS News correspondent Robert Costa on key issues in New York
CBS News Chief Election and Campaign Correspondent Robert Costa says it's been 12 years since New York had this many close House races.
N.J.'s 7th Congressional District considered pivotal in fight for the House
BASKING RIDGE, N.J. -- One of the key races that could determine the balance of power in the House of Representatives is in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District.
Incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski is facing Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr., the son of a popular Garden State governor.
As CBS2's Christine Sloan reported Tuesday, the GOP is pouring millions of dollars into the race because the party believes it could win the seat.
When Malinowski faced Kean in 2020, he was won by only 8,000 votes. Since then, the district that covers parts of Union and Essex counties has been redrawn to favor Republicans.
Sloan asked voters about their concerns. One couple from Westfield said they were voting for Kean and explained why.
"Democracy and freedom to say your views and everyone listening to each other," Barbara Ruvolo said.
"Security, safety in the streets, the immigration issue," John Ruvolo added.
Others told Sloan they were voting against Republicans who've aligned themselves with former President Donald Trump -- what Malinowski has accused Kean of doing.
"I am a little concerned about putting anybody in office who could be potentially aligned with a segment that is denying the validity of our elections," a Westfield resident said.
"Economy is very important to me ... gun violence is important to me," a Scotch Plains resident added.
Malinowski is hoping abortion is the one issue that'll get voters to lean toward Democrats, like him. However, political scientist Peter Woolley said a recent Fairleigh Dickinson University poll said voters care more about the economy.
"There are a lot of people who are very upset about Roe v. Wade. There are a lot of people who are excited about it. But it doesn't seem to change the mix dramatically at all when you look at people who will be drawn to the polls because of it," Woolley said.
Both candidates have made use of political flyers during the campaign. Kean's focus on safety, rising car thefts in New Jersey and the economy, while Malinowski's say if Republicans win the House, abortion will be overturned in all states.
"Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan joins CBS News New York
Zeldin tells supporters he's confident he'll win
The last time New York elected a Republican governor was in 2002 when George Pataki won a third term.
This year's race is close, but challenger Lee Zeldin has told supporters he's confident he will win, CBS2's Jessica Moore reported Tuesday.
"Whether it is freedom, education or making our streets safer, we came to this campaign with our values and ideals," said Zeldin.
Zeldin kicked off Election Day by voting for himself at a polling place in Mastic Beach. With his wife by his side, the congressman spoke to a rowdy group of supporters at the Suffolk County Republican Headquarters where he continued his tough on crime message.
"Today is a day for no excuses. Tomorrow is a day for action, to be able to get to work, to actually be able to turn things around in this state and this country," said Zeldin.
In a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans two to one, the race for governor is unexpectedly close. Zeldin has promised to tackle quality of life issues, such as crime and cost of living, facing New Yorkers.
"There should be no mystery as to why Kathy Hochul is going to lose this race today," he added.
Zeldin said he needs to win a third of voters in New York City, which runs six Democrats for every Republican. Political strategists say he also needs to win big in Westchester and overwhelmingly on Long Island to beat Gov. Kathy Hochul.
"When you're running to be the governor of New York, you're running to be the governor of all New Yorkers. This is a campaign to give people their government back, to have a governor who doesn't view New Yorkers as his or her apostles," said Zeldin. "Let's go out for the hours that remain and do our part to save our state, to restore it to glory, to fire Kathy Hochul and end one party rule."
Zeldin was on his way to Midtown Manhattan for an election viewing party.
Laura Gillen makes final push in key 4th Congressional District race
The 4th Congressional District has been a blue seat for many years. There are far more Democrats than Republicans.
This year, it's considered a toss up after a red wave in the suburbs last year, and because a large chunk of voters are not enrolled in any party.
Laura Gillen is familiar to them. She was the lone Democrat to serve as Hempstead town supervisor - the largest township in America - and took on nepotism, and introduced ethics reforms.
Now she's running for Congress, with a message that she can work with both sides of the aisle because she's done it. Her slogan: Democracy and decency is on the ballot, advocating for common sense gun laws, women's reproductive rights and reinstating the SALT tax deduction.
"We've gotten to a place of extremism on both sides of the aisle, not talking to each other, not getting things done and I feel we need to restore civility to discourse. Also I'm worried that my 80-year-old mother will enjoy more rights than my 20-year-old daughter," Gillen said.
The fate of the 4th Congressional District seat will have national implications. Three of four Long Island Congressional seats are open - this is one of them, and could go either way. Control of the House could come down to fewer that 10 seats.
See It: Hochul, Zeldin cast ballots in head-to-head race
Gov. Kathy Hochul filled out her ballot in Buffalo on Oct. 29, the first day of early voting in New York. Republican challenger Lee Zeldin voted on Election Day at his Long Island polling place.
Hochul calls on voters to "exercise your right"
Gov. Kathy Hochul started her morning greeting commuters at the 86th Street subway station.
As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, she's set to hit a number of different stations and diners throughout the city, working for every last vote even on Election Day.
"Election Day has arrived, and I'm calling on anyone who has not had a chance to early vote, who waited for this very magical day, to get out there and exercise your right to make a decision in a race that has the most extreme contrast we've ever seen in decades here in the state of New York for governor," Hochul said Tuesday morning.
Hochul made her rounds throughout the Upper East Side ahead of what's set to be a busy day for the governor. She's hoping voters will elect her in her own right to a full four-year term leading the state of New York.
It's Hochul's 14th election, but this would be the Buffalo native's first history-making win. If victorious, she becomes the first woman elected governor in New York's history.
Although with a tight race expected against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, political experts say Hochul needs African American voters in New York City and women to turn out in big numbers for a win.
"It depends whether people come out upstate, in the suburbs, in the city. That's politics," said Frederick Umane, Republican Commissioner for the New York City Board of Elections.
Those Maldonado spoke with first in line at Robert Wagner Middle School said they understand a lot is rising on Tuesday's votes.
"I know that it's a tight race, which makes it even more important for people to show up," Upper East Side resident Isaiah Anderson said.
"This is the first time since at least I've been a voter in the state, where it's been so important for everyone to go out and cast their ballot, because it's not so obviously going to go blue, like it has historically," said Upper East Side resident Allison Schultz.
Hochul spent the last week campaigning hard. She met with folks on the Upper West Side and Harlem on Monday, before heading up to Buffalo where she made her closing arguments in hopes to energize voters. On Sunday, she spoke in Yonkers, joined by supporter President Joe Biden.
Her latest remarks Tuesday morning were her job as governor isn't over yet.
"I want to lead this state into the next four years and possibly beyond with that sense of optimism that we haven't had here in a long time. I want to bring that to New Yorkers, and that's what's going to start first thing tomorrow morning," she said.
Hochul said she's been running a marathon since August of last year when she was sworn in as governor, and she's prepared to continue running for the next four years.
Zeldin: "Today is a day for no excuses"
Republican Lee Zeldin held his final campaign rally in Medford, not far from his home in Shirley.
The parking lot at Suffolk County Republican Headquarters was full of Zeldin supporters and campaign volunteers Tuesday morning, CBS2's John Dias reported.
Zeldin continued his tough on crime messaging, galvanizing supporters before they started phone banking and door knocking.
The race is unexpectedly close. Political strategists said Zeldin has to fight for a share of Westchester County and win overwhelmingly on Long Island in order to defeat Gov. Kathy Hochul.
"Today is a day for no excuses. Tomorrow is a day for action, to be able to get to work, to actually be able to turn things around in this state and this country," said Zeldin. "When you're running to be the governor of New York, you're running to be the governor of all New Yorkers. This is a campaign to give people their government back, to have a governor who doesn't view New Yorkers as his or her apostles."
"There should be no mystery as to why Kathy Hochul is going to lose this race today," he added.
Zeldin voted before the rally at his polling place in Mastic Beach. He's expected to head to another campaign location in Patchogue
Mayor Eric Adams endorsed Hochul, but Zeldin said he'd work hand-in-hand with Adams to ensure New York City streets are safe.
Coping with election anxiety
With so much at stake with this midterm election, some are feeling anxiety about the outcome. We hear from a psychologist for his advice.
Gov. Hochul makes final push to voters
Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to visit a number of subway stations and diners on the Upper East Side ahead of her watch party later this evening. The governor says she's not done yet.
This is Hochul's 14th election, but she's never had so much on the line. If she wins, she will become the first woman elected governor in the state's history.
Monday morning, she met with folks on the Upper West Side, talking about crime and pointing out that she had her first press conference with Mayor Eric Adams on subway crime six days after she took office.
She then hit the pavement in Harlem in hopes of energizing voters, before heading to Buffalo where she made her closing arguments before a massive crowd.
Meanwhile on Sunday, she spoke in Yonkers, joined by supporter President Joe Biden.
With a tight race expected, political experts say Hochul needs African American voters in New York City and she needs women to turn out in big numbers to secure a win.
"I will not let you down, because you've never let me down. The work that you've been doing -- the tireless work, the reaching everybody, pulling them out, saying this vote matters. It matters," she told supporters in Buffalo. "I'm so grateful, so grateful for that effort. It is humbling for a daughter of Buffalo to be a governor of New York, and I thank every one of you."
She is ready for a full four-year term as the governor and she is doing everything in her power to make sure voters mark her name on the ballot.
Rep. Zeldin looks to pull off upset
Gov. Kathy Hochul's Republican challenger Congressman Lee Zeldin has been focusing heavily on crime during his campaign. Zeldin says if elected, he'll work closely with Mayor Eric Adams to make the city safer.
He'll start his day voting, then head to Medford to host a rally -- his last before the polls close tonight -- to galvanize supporters.
This race is unexpectedly close in heavily Democratic New York. Political strategists say in order for Zeldin to win, he has to fight for his share of Westchester and win Long Island overwhelmingly.
The key issues are crime and public safety. Zeldin insists crime is out of control and that in her time in office, Hochul has not been able to stop it.
But she has attacked Zeldin for rushing to crime scenes to highlight the issue. He was at a Bronx subway station where a man was stabbed in the neck Sunday to urge voters to save the state.
He's already feeling optimistic that he and other Republicans will win.
"There will be no regret, there will be just a sigh of relief. You all will be able to listen to hard fought and well earned victory speeches being delivered by all of your candidates," Zeldin said Monday.
Although New York City has long been regarded as a Democratic stronghold -- nearly 70% of voters register as Democrat -- Zeldin thinks his success in the city will determine the outcome.
While Adams has endorsed Hochul, Zeldin says he will work hand in hand with the mayor to make the streets safe again.
Candidates on the issues
Be prepared for ballot questions
In addition to voting for candidates, there may also be ballot questions to vote on. Not every county has them.
In Connecticut, Hartford County will vote on city charter revisions.
In New Jersey, there's on measure in Mercer County. Trenton voters will decide on expanding the Board of Education and if those seats should be elected or appointed.
In New York City, there are four questions, ranging from environmental bonds to racial equity.
Long Island races to watch
There are four tight Congressional races on Long Island and none of them are considered a sure thing.
Three of the four are open seats, because Lee Zeldin, Tom Suozzi and Kathleen Rice all decided not to seek re-election.
CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has more on the 4th Congressional District on Nassau County's South Shore, which is considered a toss up.
Heating up in Hudson Valley
Republicans are spending big bucks to knock off powerful incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and may be in danger of losing his seat.
All signs point to a competitive race between Maloney and GOP challenger Mike Lawler. It's rated by most pundits as a toss-up, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday.